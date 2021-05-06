See the Browns' 2021 schedule the moment it's released by watching the "Browns Live: 2021 Schedule Release Special"

The long wait for the 2021 Browns schedule is nearly over, and we're inviting fans to celebrate its arrival with another special edition of "Browns Live."

"Browns Live: 2021 Schedule Release Special" presented by Vivid Seats Official Fan Experiences will be the place to get the Browns' 17-game slate the moment it's released Wednesday, May 12, at 7:30 p.m. Hosted by Nathan Zegura, the live-streamed, fan-focused show will include a real-time reveal of the 2021 schedule and dive deep with analysis into all of the Browns' top matchups. Zegura will also be joined by new Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney during the broadcast, which can be viewed on ClevelandBrowns.com, the Browns' Mobile App or the Browns' official YouTube channel.