Equality Lounge at "Power of Sport" Summit provides platform to celebrate themes of diversity, equity, inclusion

May 07, 2021 at 03:35 PM
As 2021 NFL Draft festivities took place across Cleveland from April 29-May 1, the "Power of Sport" Summit brought local and national organizations and community leaders together for panel discussions to allow attendees to explore new ideas, embrace differences and enact positive change in the communities they represent.

Discussions were held throughout each day of the three-day event, which took place at Progressive Field. Here are replays of each discussion:

Cleveland Browns Stay in the Game! Network

Cleveland Browns Stay in the Game! Network in Action

L*eveling the Virtual Playing Field: Equity in Sports Coverage (Virtual)*

Cleveland Browns: Fighting the Digital Divide

The Invisible Competition: Mental Health Within Athletics (Virtual)

Advancing Representation of Racial Equity In Sports

The Obstacle Course: What Female Leaders Face Across Pro Sports Leagues

Future Fans: How Gen Z Will Shape Sports*(Virtual)*

'67 Cleveland Summit - Past, Present & Future*(Virtual)*

Playing for Change: The Role of Sport in Social Justice Movements*(Virtual)*

Sports Policy + LGBTQ Athlete Equality

Pay It Forward: Recreation and Education for Underserved Youth

Adaptive Sports in Cleveland

Athletes, Allies, and Sports For All

Historic Connections: Stepping Away from Native American Culture in Sports

How to #BeTheSolution in Cleveland

Creating An Inclusive Sports Culture

