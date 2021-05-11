Schedule Release

Presented by

Analyzing the Browns' strength of schedule: Browns will face talented lineup of QBs throughout 2021

May 11, 2021 at 04:51 PM
poisal
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

The Browns find out the dates and times for all 17 games on their 2021 schedule Wednesday night, but we don't need to wait for the schedule release to examine the difficulty of their opponents.

Or, more specifically, their quarterbacks.

That will be one of the biggest Browns themes to discuss following the NFL's schedule release of its first ever 17-game season. Nearly all opponents set to play the Browns can safely pencil in their starting quarterback, and that's one reason why Cleveland owns the ninth-hardest schedule in the NFL. The Browns will play teams from the AFC West (34-30 combined 2020 record) and NFC North (33-31 combined 2020 record) in addition to games against the Patriots (7-9), Texans (4-12) and two games each against their AFC North rivals, who combined for a 27-20 record last season.

Together, the combined record for the Browns' 2021 opponents is 140-130-2 — a .518 win percentage

Nearly each of those opponents, however, will enter 2021 in relatively strong shape at quarterback, and it's safe to assume the Browns defense — revamped with numerous free-agent signings and draft picks this offseason — will have endless hours of preparation in the fall.

A season ago, that wasn't always the case. The list of opposing quarterbacks from 2020 included a 38-year-old version of Philip Rivers, Dwayne Haskins, Carson Wentz, Sam Darnold, Mike Glennon and Colt McCoy. Rivers retired after the season, while the rest of those quarterbacks have found new NFL homes after underwhelming seasons as starters or backups.

Photos: Where the Browns will play in 2021

Check out photos of the stadiums the Browns will visit in 2021

The stadium before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
1 / 9

The stadium before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots game on October 27, 2019 at Gillette Stadium.
2 / 9

Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots game on October 27, 2019 at Gillette Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A general overall interior view of SoFi Stadium as the Arizona Cardinal take on the Los Angeles Rams during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 03, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 18-7. (John McGillen via AP)
3 / 9

A general overall interior view of SoFi Stadium as the Arizona Cardinal take on the Los Angeles Rams during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 03, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 18-7. (John McGillen via AP)

John McGillen/2020 National Football League
Fans tailgate outside of Lambeau Field before the NFC championship NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
4 / 9

Fans tailgate outside of Lambeau Field before the NFC championship NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Mike Roemer/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Fans cheer in U.S. Bank Stadium during the second half of an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
5 / 9

Fans cheer in U.S. Bank Stadium during the second half of an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
The stadium before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.
6 / 9

The stadium before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers game on December 1, 2019 at Heinz Field.
7 / 9

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers game on December 1, 2019 at Heinz Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens game on September 29, 2019 at M&T Bank Stadium.
8 / 9

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens game on September 29, 2019 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Matt Starkey
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns game on November 14, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
9 / 9

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns game on November 14, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

Now, look at the list of quarterbacks the Browns face in 2021.

Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers are most noticeable. Rodgers is a future Hall of Famer and took the Packers to the NFC Championship Game last season. Mahomes is following a similar Hall-of-Fame worthy path at just age 25. Both quarterbacks have a combined 51-10 record in the regular season over the last two years.

Kyler Murray and Justin Herbert are also on the list. Murray won Rookie of the Year in 2019 and is one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the league. Herbert won Rookie of the Year in 2020 and will benefit from the Chargers' significant investments in their offensive line this offseason.

Inside the division, Joe Burrow will throw to one of the best wide receiver groups in the NFL. Lamar Jackson can always win games with his feet, while Ben Roethlisberger has always kept the Steelers playoff contenders no matter his age.

Other QBs on the list: Deshaun Watson, Kirk Cousins, Jared Goff and Derek Carr. The Browns could face two 2021 first-round picks as well in Justin Fields (Chicago) or Mac Jones (New England) if the rookies are given chances to start.

Luckily, the Browns have upgraded all levels of their defense to prepare for the weekly challenges each QB brings.

S John Johnson III provides a significant upgrade to the secondary and will be the leader of the defensive backfield. S Grant Delpit, a 2020 second-round pick, will play his first full season, too. CB Troy Hill was one of the top slot corners in the league last season and was another huge signing early in free agency. Up front, three-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney and 2017 first-round pick Takkarist McKinley will join forces with Myles Garrett to create plenty of sack opportunities.

Oh, and there's LB Anthony Walker, CB Greg Newsome II, LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah …

You see the point.

Related Content

news

2021 Browns schedule: Breaking down all 14 opponents

We're breaking down the offseason movements from each of the 14 opponents set to face the Browns ahead of the official schedule release Wednesday night
news

5 takeaways from the Browns' 2020 schedule

Cleveland will get right to work in the AFC North
news

Browns players, fans, analysts and more react on social media to 2020 schedule release

Here's how Twitter responded to the release of the Browns 2020 schedule
news

5 intriguing matchups from the Browns' 2020 schedule

The NFL unveiled its full schedule Thursday night 
news

Cleveland Browns announce 2020 schedule

Browns to open on the road at AFC North champion Baltimore and will host Ravens for Monday Night Football
news

Browns 2020 preseason schedule features 3 games vs. NFC North teams

Cleveland's 1st game back at FirstEnergy Stadium will pit Kevin Stefanski vs. his old team
news

Analyzing the Browns' strength of schedule: Browns know firsthand how much can change in a year

The numbers say the Browns have the 4th-easiest schedule in the league, but that can be deceiving
news

2020 Browns schedule: Breaking down all 13 opponents

Here's what each Browns opponent has done so far this offseason
news

Cleveland Browns 2020 schedule to be released Thursday 

The wait is almost over
news

Cleveland Browns announce 2019 schedule

Browns' four primetime games are most in 11 years
Advertising