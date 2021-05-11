Analyzing the Browns' strength of schedule: Browns will face talented lineup of QBs throughout 2021

Now, look at the list of quarterbacks the Browns face in 2021.

Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers are most noticeable. Rodgers is a future Hall of Famer and took the Packers to the NFC Championship Game last season. Mahomes is following a similar Hall-of-Fame worthy path at just age 25. Both quarterbacks have a combined 51-10 record in the regular season over the last two years.

Kyler Murray and Justin Herbert are also on the list. Murray won Rookie of the Year in 2019 and is one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the league. Herbert won Rookie of the Year in 2020 and will benefit from the Chargers' significant investments in their offensive line this offseason.

Inside the division, Joe Burrow will throw to one of the best wide receiver groups in the NFL. Lamar Jackson can always win games with his feet, while Ben Roethlisberger has always kept the Steelers playoff contenders no matter his age.

Other QBs on the list: Deshaun Watson, Kirk Cousins, Jared Goff and Derek Carr. The Browns could face two 2021 first-round picks as well in Justin Fields (Chicago) or Mac Jones (New England) if the rookies are given chances to start.

Luckily, the Browns have upgraded all levels of their defense to prepare for the weekly challenges each QB brings.

S John Johnson III provides a significant upgrade to the secondary and will be the leader of the defensive backfield. S Grant Delpit, a 2020 second-round pick, will play his first full season, too. CB Troy Hill was one of the top slot corners in the league last season and was another huge signing early in free agency. Up front, three-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney and 2017 first-round pick Takkarist McKinley will join forces with Myles Garrett to create plenty of sack opportunities.

Oh, and there's LB Anthony Walker, CB Greg Newsome II, LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah …