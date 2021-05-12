Browns to open 2021 season back in Kansas City vs. Chiefs

The Browns' 2021 schedule will be unveiled in full at 7:45 p.m. during "Browns Live: 2021 Schedule Release Special" — which begins at 7:30 p.m. with an appearance from new Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney — along with ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns' social channels. NFL Network's "Schedule Release '21" will provide in-depth coverage of the entire NFL schedule starting at 8 p.m.

CBS released its entire Week 1 lineup Wednesday during "CBS This Morning." Browns-Chiefs is one of just four around the league set for the late afternoon time slot.