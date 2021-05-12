Browns to open 2021 season back in Kansas City vs. Chiefs

The Browns are going right back to where their memorable 2020 season came to an end.
Cleveland will square off against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 of the 2021 season. The game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. and serve as a featured matchup in CBS' slate of games to open the 2021 season.
The Browns' 2021 schedule will be unveiled in full at 7:45 p.m. during "Browns Live: 2021 Schedule Release Special" — which begins at 7:30 p.m. with an appearance from new Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney — along with ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns' social channels. NFL Network's "Schedule Release '21" will provide in-depth coverage of the entire NFL schedule starting at 8 p.m.
CBS released its entire Week 1 lineup Wednesday during "CBS This Morning." Browns-Chiefs is one of just four around the league set for the late afternoon time slot.
The Browns will return to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 12, for the first time since their AFC Divisional Matchup earlier in the year with the Chiefs, a hard-fought playoff matchup that saw Cleveland fall, 22-17. The Chiefs went on to play in their second consecutive Super Bowl but were unable to defend their title in a loss to Tampa Bay.
Both the Browns and Chiefs return their most notable players from that matchup, but there will be plenty of new faces on both sides of the field.
Cleveland will sport a revamped defense that includes a number of key free-agent signings (S John Johnson III, LB Anthony Walker, DE Jadeveon Clowney), players returning from injury (CB Greedy Williams and S Grant Delpit) and 2021 draft picks (CB Greg Newsome II, LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, DT Tommy Togiai). WR Odell Beckham Jr. is also poised to be a part of the matchup after missing the second half of last season with a knee injury.
The Chiefs completely overhauled their offensive line during the offseason, as they acquired T Orlando Brown in a trade with the Ravens and signed G Joe Thuney in free agency, among a number of other moves.
The remaining 16 games on the Browns' 2021 schedule will be filled with the following teams.
Home
Steelers
Ravens
Bengals
Raiders
Broncos
Lions
Bears
Texans
Cardinals
Away
Steelers
Ravens
Bengals
Chargers
Packers
Vikings
Patriots