5 intriguing moments in the Browns' 2021 schedule

It's easy to pick out some of the biggest games on the Browns' 2021 schedule, but we're taking a slightly different perspective for this exercise.

We're identifying five of the biggest moments, which can vary in definition and length. As you'll see, some are singular and some can stretch for as long as a month.

1) Big Opener = Big Opportunity

This was the headline-maker all throughout Wednesday. The Browns are going right back to Kansas City, where they capped a memorable 2020 season with a loss in the AFC Divisional Round to the defending Super Bowl champs. The Chiefs would go on to play in their second straight Super Bowl, but a lopsided loss to the Buccaneers all but ensures the Browns will face a hungry, remodeled team looking for a little redemption to start the season.

This will be a much different matchup than last year's — Cleveland has completely overhauled its defense and Kansas City did the same to its offensive line — but one thing remains the same: Both teams are very, very good. That's why it'll be one of four games the country will see in the late-afternoon window to open the season.

A win in Kansas City would not only erase years of tough, season-opening history for the Browns, but it would also provide a heck of a momentum boost going into back-to-back games at FirstEnergy Stadium.

No matter the result, both teams likely exit Week 1 thinking they'll be seeing each other again in January.

2) A 3-Game Glimpse Into The Future of the NFL

Nothing's set in stone at this point, but the Browns could experience a four-game stretch early in the season against three of the league's most promising, young quarterbacks.

It could all start Week 3 against the Bears, who recently made Justin Fields their first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The former Ohio State star will be competing with veteran Andy Dalton, an incredibly familiar face at FirstEnergy Stadium, and could very well be starting for Chicago by the time it travels to Cleveland.

Then, after a trip to Minnesota, the Browns head to Los Angeles to face the Chargers, who are led by reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert. The second-year quarterback will be playing behind a much-improved offensive line and alongside a defense that should be boosted by the return of Derwin James and the addition of Asante Samuel Jr. in the draft.