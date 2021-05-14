News updates: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah says he grew up a Browns fan

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah says he grew up a Browns fan

May 14 (1:11 p.m.) - Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah always found it easy to picture himself playing for the Cleveland Browns.

Those images popped in his head well before he emerged as one of the top linebackers of the 2021 draft class. Owusu-Koramoah — a Hampton, Virginia, native — has pictured himself in a Browns jersey since his youth, when he became a Browns fan for one simple reason:

"The colors," he explained Friday in a video call with local reporters. "I liked orange and brown, honestly. When you're little, you don't really have anything else to be based off of."

That vision will be met officially for the first time in his career Friday when the Browns begin their first practice of rookie minicamp. Plenty of attention will be centered on Owusu-Koramoah, whom Cleveland selected with pick No. 52 in the second round of the 2021 draft, as he takes his first reps donning the same colors he idolized as a kid.

The fit for "JOK" in Cleveland goes far beyond his child fandom, though. Owusu-Koramoah said the Browns were one of the teams most frequently in contact throughout the pre-draft process, and his speed, which became one of his top traits in his three seasons at Notre Dame, is precisely what the Browns front office has previously looked for in their linebackers room.

Now, he's in Cleveland, ready to play for his first favorite NFL team and prove the Browns made an excellent draft pick.