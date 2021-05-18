Marvin Wilson calls Browns 'perfect situation' to begin NFL career

Marvin Wilson didn't spend much time thinking about the 2021 NFL Draft when it concluded.

Wilson, a defensive tackle prospect from Florida State, expected a phone call at some point in the mid-to-late rounds on the final day of the draft. After recording 9.5 sacks and 100 tackles in four seasons with the Seminoles, Wilson was poised to crack an NFL roster, and he expected the opportunity to arrive via a phone call from an NFL GM.

The call never came.

"The draft didn't go as planned for me, personally," Wilson said in a recent interview on Best Podcast Available. "It was a roller coaster. Lots of ups and downs."

Once the draft concluded, however, Wilson was one of the most popular players being discussed in NFL front offices.

He fielded calls from several teams looking to add him as an undrafted free agent. So, in the hours following the final pick of the draft, the decision was his to select where he'd start his NFL career.

He picked Cleveland.

"Cleveland just seemed like the perfect situation for me," he said. "I'll have opportunities to make the team. That's all I need."

It's not hard to see Wilson's logic.

The Browns have eight defensive tackles currently on their roster and will likely use the bulk of training camp to determine the position's depth. Wilson, at 6-foot-3 and 307 pounds, certainly has the build and college resume to make a run at a roster spot. He's only 20, too, and has plenty of time to grow.

None of those players started for the Browns last season — with the exception of Elliott, who made one start — which leaves the race for starting spots and depth roles wide open.

The prize? A chance to receive snaps between Pro Bowl edge rushers Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney and play with a defense overhauled with some of the best defensive free agents of the 2021 market.