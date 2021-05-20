Browns WRs coach calls Anthony Schwartz's football IQ 'very impressive,' plans to 'maximize his speed'

Chad O'Shea knew Anthony Schwartz was a special player before he spoke with him for the first time in a pre-draft Zoom meeting.

Anyone who watched the tape on Schwartz, a receiver from Auburn, could pinpoint his best trait within seconds: speed. He was capable of burning defensive backs on deep balls and racing around defenders without the need of a juke move. No player on the field was faster than him.

But when O'Shea, the Browns' pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach, met with Schwartz to discuss his tape and test him on his playbook knowledge, he knew his game could extend far beyond the occasional deep ball that pairs well with speedy athletes.

"We visit with them, we watch their tape and we have them try to communicate exactly what they did," O'Shea said about the process in a recent interview on Best Podcast Available. "And then we teach them, just like we would on Day 1 of rookie minicamp. At the end, we do a test and see how they did on the information we taught them.

"He was definitely very impressive on the testing and his ability to discuss his offense and be very detailed in what he was doing."

That observation has been echoed by every Browns coach when asked about what attracted them most to Schwartz, who was drafted by Cleveland in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Yes, the speed is certainly appealing on its own. Who wouldn't want a football player who also won a gold medal in the 4x100 relay at the IAAF world championships? A 4.25 40-yard dash? That'll draw attention from all NFL scouts, too.

But the Browns believe Schwartz will quickly learn how to use his speed to make plays across any formation and call from the playbook. Fly routes and deep balls are always fun to watch, but if Schwartz can turn curl routes, slants and an occasional screen play into big gains as well, the Browns offense will have a whole new bag of tricks to complement a receivers room that already contains Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry and other playmakers who showed promise under coach Kevin Stefanski's playbook last season.