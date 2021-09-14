Browns Mailbag: Which newcomers stood out in the season opener?

We're on to the Texans.

Nine months of buildup for Week 1 leads into six days' worth for Week 2. That's how it works in the NFL, and it's especially true in Cleveland as the Browns look to rebound from Sunday's disappointing loss in Kansas City with a strong showing in their home opener against the Texans.

Before we get ready for practice and interviews Wednesday, we're knocking out three of your questions on this warm and sunny Tuesday at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Why in the world did the Browns kick an extra point after Hunt's fourth quarter touchdown? I was screaming hopelessly at my television to go for two points!! The extra point made no difference, but a two-point conversion would have meant that the Browns would have only needed a field goal to tie instead of a touchdown to go ahead. — Bob K., Akron

I'm going to have to disagree with you on this one. The extra point in this situation very much mattered. Kareem Hunt's touchdown with 10:24 to play in the fourth quarter put the Browns ahead, 28-20. By kicking the extra point, the Browns officially made it a two-possession game, meaning the Chiefs would need to possess the ball at least twice to reach or surpass 29 points. Had the Browns gone for two and not converted it, Kansas City would have gotten the ball back with a chance to tie the score on one possession with a touchdown and a two-point conversion.

How can you explain one sack from a veteran defensive line against THREE ROOKIE linemen. I didn't see stunts, I didn't see arms up from the tackles in the red zone. I saw Malik Jackson knock one down. I want to see this Browns defense EAT! — James H., Nashville

The Browns had two sacks Sunday, for what it's worth. Joe Jackson got the Browns' first of the year and Myles Garrett delivered a potential game-changing play when he dropped Patrick Mahomes on third down late in the fourth quarter to give Cleveland's offense one more shot. It's also important to remember the opponent. Yes, the Chiefs were breaking in a brand new offensive line that featured three first-year players. But there's something about Mahomes that has made him tough to sack no matter who's blocking for him, and the Browns actually exceeded the average number of sacks Mahomes typically takes in a game. From 2018-2020, the Chiefs surrendered an average of 1.56 sacks per game. In each of those seasons, Kansas City ranked in the top five for fewest sacks allowed in the NFL. Mahomes is shifty, gets the ball out fast and, simply put, makes a lot of magic happen when the ball is in his hands.

It's not all about sacks, of course. According to Pro Football Focus, Mahomes had an average time of 2.64 seconds to throw Sunday. His average time to throw for his career is 2.84 seconds. Mahomes, though, was just exceptionally good even when the Browns brought pressure on him Sunday. The D-line will look to bring that same kind of heat and more Sunday when they get back on the field against the Texans.