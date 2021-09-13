Snap Counts: Rookie WR Anthony Schwartz makes most of workload in debut

We're breaking down who played how much in Sunday's 33-29 loss to the Chiefs.

-Third-round rookie WR Anthony Schwartz played in 31 of the offense's 59 total snaps in his NFL debut. He made the most of them, too, and caught three receptions for 69 yards, including a 44-yard deep ball that sent his NFL career off to a great start.

-Jedrick Wills Jr. played in 20 snaps Sunday before suffering an ankle injury — he's currently listed as "day-to-day" from head coach Kevin Stefanski. Eight-year veteran OL Chris Hubbard filled in at left tackle and performed well, handling the remaining 39 offensive snaps in his first game back since a Week 15 season-ending knee injury last season.

-Donovan Peoples-Jones was listed as a starter when the Browns ruled Odell Beckham Jr. (knee) out. He played in 47 snaps.

-Jarvis Landry led all receivers with 51 snaps. TEs Austin Hooper received 38, David Njoku received 35 and Harrison Bryant received 18. WR Rashard Higgins took four snaps.

-Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt split their snaps fairly equally. Chubb recorded 31 snaps while Hunt registered 28. FB Andy Janovich was used on 11 snaps.

-Defensively, first-round rookie CB Greg Newsome II was on the field for 63 of the defense's 65 total snaps. Denzel Ward also took 63 snaps.

-LB Anthony Wlaker Jr., who wears the green helmet sticker to relay play-calls to the defense, played in 62 snaps in his Browns debut.

-MJ Stewart Jr., who converted to safety after previously playing at cornerback, played 60 snaps to replace S Ronnie Harrison Jr., who was ejected five snaps into the game.

-Here are the snap counts for other notable Cleveland defenders making their Browns debuts: S John Johnson III played 60 snaps, DE Jadeveon Clowney played 50 snaps, CB Troy Hill played 43 snaps, DT Malik Jackson played 43 snaps and DE Takkarist McKinley played 24 snaps.

-DT Malik McDowell, a 2017 second-round pick who had yet to make his NFL debut due to off-field incidents that required him to spend 11 months in jail, played in 45 snaps.

-Second-round rookie LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah played in 25 defensive snaps and 16 special teams snaps. Sixth-round rookie S Richard LeCounte III played in five defensive snaps and 12 special teams snaps.