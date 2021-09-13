Monday Morning Snap Counts

Presented by

Snap Counts: Rookie WR Anthony Schwartz makes most of workload in debut

Schwartz made three receptions for 69 yards and caught a 44-yard deep ball

Sep 13, 2021 at 03:30 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

We're breaking down who played how much in Sunday's 33-29 loss to the Chiefs.

-Third-round rookie WR Anthony Schwartz played in 31 of the offense's 59 total snaps in his NFL debut. He made the most of them, too, and caught three receptions for 69 yards, including a 44-yard deep ball that sent his NFL career off to a great start.

-Jedrick Wills Jr. played in 20 snaps Sunday before suffering an ankle injury — he's currently listed as "day-to-day" from head coach Kevin Stefanski. Eight-year veteran OL Chris Hubbard filled in at left tackle and performed well, handling the remaining 39 offensive snaps in his first game back since a Week 15 season-ending knee injury last season.

-Donovan Peoples-Jones was listed as a starter when the Browns ruled Odell Beckham Jr. (knee) out. He played in 47 snaps.

-Jarvis Landry led all receivers with 51 snaps. TEs Austin Hooper received 38, David Njoku received 35 and Harrison Bryant received 18. WR Rashard Higgins took four snaps.

-Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt split their snaps fairly equally. Chubb recorded 31 snaps while Hunt registered 28. FB Andy Janovich was used on 11 snaps.

-Defensively, first-round rookie CB Greg Newsome II was on the field for 63 of the defense's 65 total snaps. Denzel Ward also took 63 snaps.

-LB Anthony Wlaker Jr., who wears the green helmet sticker to relay play-calls to the defense, played in 62 snaps in his Browns debut.

-MJ Stewart Jr., who converted to safety after previously playing at cornerback, played 60 snaps to replace S Ronnie Harrison Jr., who was ejected five snaps into the game.

-Here are the snap counts for other notable Cleveland defenders making their Browns debuts: S John Johnson III played 60 snaps, DE Jadeveon Clowney played 50 snaps, CB Troy Hill played 43 snaps, DT Malik Jackson played 43 snaps and DE Takkarist McKinley played 24 snaps.

-DT Malik McDowell, a 2017 second-round pick who had yet to make his NFL debut due to off-field incidents that required him to spend 11 months in jail, played in 45 snaps.

-Second-round rookie LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah played in 25 defensive snaps and 16 special teams snaps. Sixth-round rookie S Richard LeCounte III played in five defensive snaps and 12 special teams snaps.

-LBs Mack Wilson and Sione Takitaki each played 22 snaps. LB Malcolm Smith was present for 17 snaps.

Check out the full breakdown by clicking the link below.

Gamebook

Related Links

Photos: Best of the Browns - Week 1

Check out the best photos from the Browns game against the Chiefs yesterday by the Browns photo team

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
1 / 56

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Tyreek Hill during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
2 / 56

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Tyreek Hill during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Travis Kelce and Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
3 / 56

Travis Kelce and Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
4 / 56

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
5 / 56

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The crowd during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
6 / 56

The crowd during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Malik Jackson (97) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
7 / 56

Defensive tackle Malik Jackson (97) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
8 / 56

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
9 / 56

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
10 / 56

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
11 / 56

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
12 / 56

Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
13 / 56

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
14 / 56

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
15 / 56

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
16 / 56

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27), Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) and `10 during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
17 / 56

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27), Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) and `10 during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
18 / 56

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
19 / 56

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
20 / 56

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
21 / 56

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
22 / 56

Safety John Johnson III (43) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
23 / 56

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
24 / 56

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
25 / 56

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) and Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
26 / 56

Running back Nick Chubb (24) and Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
27 / 56

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
28 / 56

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
29 / 56

Cornerback M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The stadium during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
30 / 56

The stadium during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
31 / 56

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Helmets before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
32 / 56

Helmets before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
33 / 56

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
34 / 56

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
35 / 56

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) and Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
36 / 56

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) and Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson's cleats before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
37 / 56

Linebacker Mack Wilson's cleats before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
38 / 56

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
39 / 56

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
40 / 56

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
41 / 56

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
42 / 56

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
43 / 56

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton (25) and Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
44 / 56

Running back Demetric Felton (25) and Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
45 / 56

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
46 / 56

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
47 / 56

Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
48 / 56

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
49 / 56

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
50 / 56

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
51 / 56

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
52 / 56

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
53 / 56

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The team before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
54 / 56

The team before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
55 / 56

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
56 / 56

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Snap Counts: Select Browns starters get 2 series of work vs. Falcons

A number of Cleveland's top players made their preseason debuts Sunday in Atlanta
news

Snap Counts: Browns rookies once again active early and often

Players at short-handed positions took on heavy workloads Sunday against the Giants
news

Snap Counts: Browns rookies get major playing time in preseason opener

Cleveland's class of 2021 was active early and often in Jacksonville
news

Snap Count Review: Blake Hance answers the call for 2nd straight game

Cleveland saw 2 left tackles go down with injuries in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs
news

Snap Count Review: How the short-handed Browns weathered 90 defensive snaps

Cleveland's defense was taxed, but a number of players stepped up in a big way
news

Snap Count Review: Secondary digs deep after loss of numerous key players

Cleveland was without three of its top defensive backs Sunday
news

Snap Count Review: Full cast of next men up fill lineup vs. Jets

Cleveland had a number of new faces in new places Sunday
news

Snap Count Review: Nick Harris, Browns O-line rise to the challenge

Cleveland lost Chris Hubbard just 2 snaps into Sunday's win over the Giants
news

Snap Count Review: A marathon night for the Browns offense

Some Cleveland players logged 80+ snaps in the loss
news

Snap Count Review: Myles Garrett makes more than a 'cameo' in win over Titans

Cleveland's Pro Bowl pass rusher collected another sack in Sunday's victory
news

Snap Count Review: Short-handed defense does heavy lifting in Jacksonville

The Browns were without a number of key players Sunday vs. Jaguars
Advertising