Snap Counts: Ja'Marcus Bradley takes on big role for banged up WR corps

— The Browns were without two key wide receivers Sunday, as Anthony Schwartz (concussion) and Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin) were both sidelined with injuries. That meant a big increase in snaps for Ja'Marcus Bradley, who has spent most of his time on the practice squad since joining the team in 2020. Bradley, who caught two passes for 46 yards, led all WRs with 55 of a possible 74 snaps.

— Jarvis Landry played through the pain of a knee injury and was in and out of the game throughout the second half. Still, he finished with 48 snaps. Rashard Higgins had 53.

— After missing last week's game, RB Nick Chubb played 42 snaps. D'Ernest Johnson spelled him and played 26 while Demetric Felton, who also missed last week's game, played 12.

— S John Johnson III, LB Anthony Walker and CB Denzel Ward played all 48 defensive snaps.

— Rookie CB Greg Newsome II played 45 snaps. When the Browns rolled out three CBs, Newsome moved to the slot, where he filled in for Troy Hill, who was out with a neck injury.

— When Newsome played in the slot, Greedy Williams took his spot on the outside. Williams played 20 snaps.

— LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah played 14 snaps before exiting in the third quarter with an ankle injury.

— Second-year S Grant Delpit got the start and finished with 25 snaps. Ronnie Harrison played 42.

— DE Porter Gustin played 12 snaps in his first action of 2021.