Snap Counts: 'Next Men Up' deliver on both sides of the ball

We're breaking down who played how much in the Browns' 17-14 victory over the Broncos on Thursday Night Football.

— The Browns came into Thursday's game as banged up as they've been in a long time, but Cleveland had numerous "next men up" step up in big ways on both sides of the ball.

— Without Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, D'Ernest Johnson played 49 of a possible 71 snaps. Demetric Felton played 22, though many of those were not as a traditional RB. John Kelly, who was called up from the practice squad, played three snaps.

— Odell Beckham Jr., who didn't practice at all during the week because of a shoulder injury, led all Browns WRs with 43 snaps. Jarvis Landry, playing in his first game since Week 2, played 38.

— Browns TEs were back to their regular usage Thursday, as Austin Hooper and David Njoku had 46 and 42 snaps, respectively. Harrison Bryant played 30.

— FB Johnny Stanton IV played 11 snaps. One of them ended with his first career TD.

— For the first time this season, T Jedrick Wills Jr., who has dealt with an ankle injury since Week 1, was able to play all of the offensive snaps.

— S John Johnson III, LB Anthony Walker Jr. and CB Greg Newsome II didn't miss a snap.

— CB Denzel Ward played 39 snaps before exiting with a hamstring injury. Greedy Williams played the final 11.

— S Grant Delpit saw a big increase in snaps from the past two weeks, playing 29 of a possible 50 snaps.

— Jadeveon Clowney led all defensive linemen with 39 snaps. Myles Garrett played 33.

— DT Andrew Billings, who was inactive Week 6, played 11 snaps against Denver's run-heavy offense.