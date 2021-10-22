D'Ernest Johnson uses unwavering personal trust for dream-like performance

D'Ernest Johnson walked into the postgame interview room with a sweatshirt and a smile.

The sweatshirt said "Trust the Process." The smile came as a result of Johnson living up to that phrase Thursday night for three hours at FirstEnergy Stadium, and the grin didn't go away as Johnson recalled all the details that went into the biggest football performance of his career.

In his first NFL start — a label that took three years in the league for him to accomplish — Johnson rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown to propel an injury-riddled Browns offense to a 17-14 win over the Broncos on Thursday Night Football. The Browns needed Johnson to start after Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt were both ruled out with calf injuries, and Johnson turned in a performance that didn't look much different than his two Pro Bowl predecessors.

"You've got to trust the process," Johnson said. "No matter what you're doing, you just have to believe in yourself and trust in God."

Johnson's process was one of improbability.

Part of it was spent on a fishing boat. That's where he was in 2018, when he left South Florida as the program's all-time leader in all-purpose yards. No NFL teams were interested in bringing him on their roster after his college days were over, though, and after one stint with the Saints in minicamp, he became a fisherman catching mahi-mahi off the shores of Key West, Florida.

Johnson didn't return to football until 2019 for the Alliance of American Football after he cracked a spot on a roster for the Orlando Apollos. The now-defunct league didn't even last one season, but it was enough time for Johnson to finish second of all players in rushing yards and scrimmage yards. His performance re-opened the NFL door, and after several tryouts with other NFL teams, Johnson latched onto the Browns' final roster in 2019.

Which led him to Thursday. Two more seasons of patience were needed from Johnson, who primarily played as a special teams player but always did enough to warrant a roster spot in every game since he made the team. The Browns learned a few days before their Week 7 game against the Broncos that Chubb and Hunt would be out with calf injuries, which thrusted Johnson into the starting RB role.

The Browns were confident in him as soon as the announcement was made.