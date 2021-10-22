By the Numbers

By the Numbers: D'Ernest Johnson's unforgettable 1st NFL start

The Browns were without Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, but they still had a running back capable of rushing for over 100 yards

Oct 22, 2021 at 12:24 AM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

We're breaking down the most important stats from the Browns' 17-14 win against the Broncos.

146 - In his first NFL start, three-year veteran D'Ernest Johnson rushed for 146 yards, smashing his career high of 95 yards set in Week 4 of 2020. His big game was evident from the first drive, when he broke off a 20-yard carry and later completed a 4-yard run to finish the drive with a touchdown, and Johnson kept on trucking through the defense the rest of the evening.

3 - Johnson became the third Browns running back this season to compile more than 100 scrimmage yards, joining Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. The Browns are the only team to have three running backs reach the total in a game this season. Five teams have yet to do so in a game at all.

199 - In his first start since 2019, quarterback Case Keenum passed for 199 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions. Keenum was named the starter after the Browns announced Baker Mayfield would miss the game with a shoulder injury.

Related Links

41 - The defense held the Broncos to just 41 rushing yards, an impressive feat as their backfield featured seven-year veteran Melvin Gordon III and promising rookie Javonte Williams. The total is the lowest the duo has been limited to all season.

223 - The Broncos were held to 223 total net yards, which is their lowest in a game this season.

36:28 - The Browns possessed the ball for 36:28, which was 13 minutes longer than the Broncos (23:09).

37 - In his first game since Week 2, Jarvis Landry hauled in five catches for 37 yards. He led Browns receivers with eight targets.

1.5 - Myles Garrett recorded 1.5 sacks, which puts him at an NFL-leading 9.5 for the season. Garrett has recorded a sack in all but one of the Browns' seven games.

4 - Kicker Chase McLaughlin converted on his fourth field goal of the season from 50 yards or longer, which ties him for third most by a Browns kicker in one season. First place is held by Phil Dawson, who made seven.

6 - The Browns have won their last six Thursday Night Football games in Cleveland. They've also won their last four Thursday Night games.

Photos: Week 7 - Broncos at Browns Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Broncos in week seven

The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
1 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
2 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
3 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
4 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
5 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
6 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
7 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
8 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
9 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
10 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
11 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
12 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
13 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
14 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
15 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
16 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
17 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
18 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
19 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
20 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
21 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
22 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
23 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
24 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
25 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
26 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
27 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
28 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
29 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
30 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Doug Begie/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
31 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
32 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
33 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
34 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
35 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
36 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
37 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
38 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
39 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
102121-MS1_8455
40 / 45
Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
41 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
42 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
43 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
44 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
45 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

By the Numbers: Big day from DPJ, but Browns struggle to find production elsewhere

Peoples-Jones caught a Hail Mary pass to end the first half, but the Browns failed to find the end zone again after the big play
news

By the Numbers: Browns outgain Chargers with 531 yards but can't get stops in the end

The Browns recorded their best offensive performance of the season, but it wasn't enough to keep ahead of a surging Chargers offense
news

By the Numbers: Browns D delivers back-to-back single-digit efforts for 1st time since '95

Cleveland's defense allowed a touchdown on the opening drive and nothing else
news

By the Numbers: Browns D holds Bears to lowest yardage in franchise history

Myles Garrett is now the owner of the Browns' single-game sack record
news

By the Numbers: Nick Chubb continues NFL's longest active touchdown streak

Chubb has recorded a touchdown in eight consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NFL
news

By the Numbers: Browns out-gain Chiefs with 457 yards but turnovers prove costly

Cleveland fell to Kansas City, 33-29, in Sunday's season opener
news

By the Numbers: Baker Mayfield, Browns offense come alive on spotless 2nd drive

Cleveland's starters didn't play long, but they left the field on a high note Sunday
news

By the Numbers: Davion Davis just keeps making plays

The Browns took down the Giants, 17-13, on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium
news

By the Numbers: Rookies, defense step up to secure win in first preseason game

A few standout performances from Browns rookies helped pave the way for a smooth win in the first preseason game of the year
news

By the Numbers: Browns establish their pace but come up short vs. Chiefs

Cleveland's season comes to an end in Kansas City
news

By the Numbers: Browns make all kinds of history with 28-point 1st quarter

Cleveland broke records with its offense and its defense Sunday night
Advertising