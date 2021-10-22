By the Numbers: D'Ernest Johnson's unforgettable 1st NFL start

We're breaking down the most important stats from the Browns' 17-14 win against the Broncos.
146 - In his first NFL start, three-year veteran D'Ernest Johnson rushed for 146 yards, smashing his career high of 95 yards set in Week 4 of 2020. His big game was evident from the first drive, when he broke off a 20-yard carry and later completed a 4-yard run to finish the drive with a touchdown, and Johnson kept on trucking through the defense the rest of the evening.
3 - Johnson became the third Browns running back this season to compile more than 100 scrimmage yards, joining Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. The Browns are the only team to have three running backs reach the total in a game this season. Five teams have yet to do so in a game at all.
199 - In his first start since 2019, quarterback Case Keenum passed for 199 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions. Keenum was named the starter after the Browns announced Baker Mayfield would miss the game with a shoulder injury.
41 - The defense held the Broncos to just 41 rushing yards, an impressive feat as their backfield featured seven-year veteran Melvin Gordon III and promising rookie Javonte Williams. The total is the lowest the duo has been limited to all season.
223 - The Broncos were held to 223 total net yards, which is their lowest in a game this season.
36:28 - The Browns possessed the ball for 36:28, which was 13 minutes longer than the Broncos (23:09).
37 - In his first game since Week 2, Jarvis Landry hauled in five catches for 37 yards. He led Browns receivers with eight targets.
1.5 - Myles Garrett recorded 1.5 sacks, which puts him at an NFL-leading 9.5 for the season. Garrett has recorded a sack in all but one of the Browns' seven games.
4 - Kicker Chase McLaughlin converted on his fourth field goal of the season from 50 yards or longer, which ties him for third most by a Browns kicker in one season. First place is held by Phil Dawson, who made seven.
6 - The Browns have won their last six Thursday Night Football games in Cleveland. They've also won their last four Thursday Night games.
