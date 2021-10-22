3 Big Takeaways: Jarvis Landry gives Browns the 'juice' they'd missed 

1. Jarvis Landry gives Browns the 'juice' they'd missed

There's always a next man up, but there are some intangible things that can't be replaced when a key player goes down with an injury.

The relentless energy of Jarvis Landry certainly qualifies.

"I have played with many great receivers," QB Case Keenum said, "and I have never seen anyone quite have the look in his eye at times during games where it is just the ability to take the game over."

Keenum saw that look on the very first play, and he found Landry on a short pass that went for 7 yards to get the Browns rolling. Four plays and 68 yards later, the Browns were in the end zone with a quick-strike touchdown that would stake them to a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

Landry would be targeted a team-high seven more times and he finished with five catches for 37 yards. The final one was arguably the biggest — and scariest — as he hauled in a 7-yard pass to give the Browns a first down on what would be their final possession of the game, as they ran the clock out on Denver. Landry came up limping on the play, and his emotion showed as he trotted to the sidelines.

This wouldn't be like Week 2, when Landry suffered the knee injury that would force him to miss four games. He was back on the field for the final couple of plays, including D'Ernest Johnson's game-sealing run on third-and-7.

Landry didn't know how much he'd end up playing Thursday, but nothing was keeping him off the field in such a pivotal moment. For a player who had never missed a game because of an injury before this season, Landry had watched from the sidelines far too long for his liking.

"It was tough watching but it also gave me a lot of perspective about the game. Never take anything for granted," Landry said. "I was just excited to get back out there with the guys."

The feeling was mutual for Landry's teammates and coach Kevin Stefanski, who made sure Landry would be the final player out of the tunnel for the game's starting lineup announcements.