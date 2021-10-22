Browns bounce back with primetime win over Broncos

Jarvis Landry, in his first game back since Week 2, led the Browns with five catches for 37 yards. Keenum got the ball in the hands of 10 different Browns, and nine of them finished with at least two catches.

"Case fought like he always does," Stefanski said. "I thought he orchestrated the operation. He took care of the football. That was a huge play in the end zone there on fourth down just to make a play and fighting for extra yards, but he did a great job fighting."

The Broncos, who trailed by two possessions for most of the game, drew within three with 5:17 to play, when Teddy Bridgewater connected with RB Javonte Williams on a 10-yard touchdown pass on third-and-goal. The Browns just never gave it back. Cleveland ran out the clock behind the running of Johnson to put Denver away and get back in the win column.

"We had to keep the dream alive," said DE Myles Garrett, who recorded 1.5 sacks. "We definitely could not go under .500. It was a big game for us, especially because they had the same record as us. We have to knock them off and then have Pittsburgh come to the house. The rest are all big now because of our little slide that we had."

The Browns came out hot and delivered one of their best drives of the season to start Thursday's game.

Keenum got Landry involved on the very first play with a 7-yard completion before connecting with Austin Hooper on a screen that went for 34 yards. The next three plays were all Johnson, who ran 20 yards, 10 yards and then the final 4 for the first touchdown of his three-year NFL career.

"It is unexplainable, I cannot even lie to you," Johnson said. "I wanted to celebrate, but I did not know what to do. I just yelled because it has been a long journey, man. To get your first start and get 100 yards and your first touchdown, that ain't nothing but God."