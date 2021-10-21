Transactions

Browns activate WR Jarvis Landry and elevate two from practice squad

Oct 21, 2021 at 12:31 PM
The Cleveland Browns have activated WR Jarvis Landry from injured reserve and elevated QB Nick Mullens and CB Herb Miller.

Landry, a five-time Pro Bowler, has appeared in two games this season and caught six passes for 80 yards, while adding two rushes for 13 yards and a touchdown. He was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury on Sept. 21 and was designated for return on Oct. 15. 

Mullens is 6-1, 210 pounds and in his fourth NFL season out of Southern Mississippi. Originally signed by San Francisco as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Mullens has appeared in 19 career games with 16 starts, completing 387 passes for 4,714 yards with 25 touchdowns. He has spent the 2021 season on the Browns' practice squad. Mullens will wear No. 9. 

Miller (6-1, 201) is a first-year player originally signed by Kansas City as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He has appeared in five career games (four with Tampa Bay in 2020 and one with Cleveland in 2021). The Florida Atlantic product appeared on special teams for the Browns in Week 6 and has spent time on the Browns' and Buccaneers' practice squads this season. Miller will wear No. 29. 

A club can carry up to 55 players on its roster during a given week by elevating one or two players from its practice squad prior to the transaction deadline that precedes the game. The rule allows teams a larger pool from which to select their 47 or 48 game-day active players. Any player elevated from the practice squad for this purpose will immediately revert to his team's practice squad the day following the game.

*A player on injured reserve is allowed to return after missing only three games, and teams may return an unlimited number of players from injured reserve throughout the year.

