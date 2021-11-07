Browns 'never flinched,' respond with a performance worth building upon

"You look at the back half of last year, that's pretty much how we were the whole time. Spread the wealth," Mayfield said. "That's not by plan, but that's how defenses are going to play us because our run game is obviously very, very good so we have to take advantage of one-on-one matchups."

The defense won theirs on this day, too, and it resulted in the game-changing turnovers that had been missing through most of the first half of the season.

It started with Denzel Ward, who made arguably the biggest play of the game on Cincinnati's game-opening drive when he picked off Joe Burrow at the 1-yard line and ran it all the way back for the second pick-six of his career. It was effectively a 14-point swing at a moment when it appeared the Browns were in for a long day against the Bengals' prolific offense.

Instead, it was a tone-setter, as Cleveland forced two more takeaways to give them three for the game. The Browns entered Sunday's game having forced just three takeaways in their past five games combined.

"That's been an emphasis," Ward said. "We've been working it in practice and finding ways to get interceptions, get takeaways by punching the ball out, whatever we've got to do. Come game time, the coaches called a great game, got guys to attack the ball and we were able to do that this game."

Starting Wednesday, the Browns emphasized how important Sunday was when it came to their long-term goals for the season — no matter the outside noise that swirled.

S John Johnson III, who played in a Super Bowl with the Rams, described it as a tipping point of sorts, saying the team could either go in the tank or set itself up for the kind of run teams need to make in order to play beyond the regular season. Stefanski said the team needed to be "desperate" for a win.

On Sunday, the Browns did just that. Now, they have to do it again and again — just like they did at this point last year — in order for this particular win to be ultimately considered a turning point.

"We always want to go 1-0. That's the first step and we got that accomplished," Johnson said. "Next week we've got another road opponent, and we've got to go 1-0 again that week.