By The Numbers: Big, explosive TD plays highlight Browns win vs. Bengals

We're breaking down the most important stats from the Browns' 41-16 win against the Bengals.

99 - Denzel Ward gave the Browns six points before the offense even stepped on the field. His 99-yard interception return to open the game was the longest pick-six in Browns history since Brodney Pool's 100-yard interception return on Nov. 18, 2007. The long touchdown was only the beginning.

60 - Donovan Peoples-Jones hauled in a 60-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter that widened the Browns' early lead to 21-7. The reception was Peoples-Jones' longest since his 75-yard touchdown pass in Week 13 last season as a rookie.

70 - Nick Chubb extended the Browns' lead to 21 points in the third quarter with a 70-yard touchdown run, the Browns' third score of the game that covered more than 50 yards and led to points.

4 - The Browns are the fourth team in NFL history to record a passing touchdown, rushing touchdown and defensive touchdown of 60-plus yards all in the same game. No team had accomplished the feat since the San Diego Chargers in 1967.

20 - Chubb rushed for 137 yards, marking the 20th time in his career that he's topped over 100 yards.

1,442 - Despite the injuries the Browns have worked through at running back, they still lead the NFL with 1,442 rushing yards.

3 - The Browns defense recorded three takeaways. They recorded only five before Week 9.

2 - Sacks by CB Troy Hill, who entered Sunday with just one sack in his six-year career.

132.6 - Baker Mayfield piloted the Browns offense with 218 passing yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. His quarterback rating was 132.6, his highest of the season. He also had a perfect passer rating (158.3) at the end of the first half, when the Browns led 24-10.

86 - Peoples-Jones recorded 86 receiving yards, his third-straight game in which he's recorded 70 or more yards.

36 - That's how many minutes passed in the game until the Bengals made their first punt. The Browns defense, though, held the Bengals to just 10 points until that point.

12 - Myles Garrett brought his 2021 sack total up to 12 after recording 1.5 sacks, extending his NFL lead.

7.5 - Garrett is now 7.5 sacks away from tying Clay Matthews (62) for the franchise's all-time career sack record.