3 Big Takeaways: Denzel Ward ignites turnover surge from Browns D

The Browns had waited eight weeks for a full four-quarter, complementary performance, and they finally found one Sunday in a 41-16 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The win, which boosts the Browns to 5-4 and should help them escape the bottom of the AFC North, was made possible from several players who helped the Browns deliver statements on both sides of the ball. We're focusing first on one player on defense who helped the entire group deliver their message.

1. Denzel Ward helps defense surge to best performance of the year

The Browns needed all of their star playmakers to step up to deliver a win, and arguably no star stepped up more than Denzel Ward.

Ward delivered one of the best games of his career against a Bengals offense that had been surging under second-year quarterback Joe Burrow and rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. Ward helped the Browns shut both of them down with a pick-six and three passes defensed to completely dismantle the Bengals' top playmakers.

Chase was limited to 49 yards, the second-lowest total he's recorded in a game this season. Burrow was held to 282 passing yards and no touchdowns, the first time this season he failed to find the end zone.

The whole defense contributed to the effort, but no player made more game-changing plays than Ward.

"He's a great football player, and you need your great football players to play great" coach Kevin Stefanski said. "He played great today."

The team win was ignited almost instantly by Ward, whose pick-six occurred at the end of the Bengals' first drive, when they marched down to Cleveland's 3-yard line and looked for a quick pass to Chase.

Burrow had his eyes set on Chase the whole play. Ward, meanwhile, had his eyes set on Burrow and instantly moved to grab the pass. The catch was easy for Ward, and the touchdown run was, too — he made a quick juke move to put Burrow, one of the only Bengals players in front of Ward, to the ground and give himself a clear path forward for the score.

Ninety-nine yards later, Ward was in the end zone, surrounded by teammates and securing the Browns six points before the offense even stepped on the field.

"It was great team defense," Ward said. "Guys got pressure on the quarterback, and Burrow got rid of the football. I was able to step in front of it and go the other way with it."

The rest of Ward's day featured several other game-changing plays that maintained the Browns' big lead and set the rest of the defense up for one of their best performances of the year.

His pass breakup on a deep-ball attempt to Tee Higgins in the end zone helped limit the Bengals to a 27-yard field goal instead of a touchdown, which helped Cleveland preserve a 24-10 lead at halftime. Then, in the third quarter, he deflected a pass that landed in the hands of safety John Johnson III for the Browns' second interception and third takeaway of the game.

The Browns only had five takeaways in their first eight games. Ward helped the group turn that trend around in a hurry and was responsible for creating two turnovers in perhaps the Browns' most important game of the season.

"It's been an emphasis," Ward said. "We've been working on it in practice, finding ways to get interceptions. Whatever we've got to do."