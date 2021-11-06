The Winning Mix: 3 keys to a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals 

The 4-4 Browns and the 5-3 Cincinnati Bengals are both coming off very disappointing losses in Week 8 and will look to get back on track in the critical Week 9 Battle for Ohio. This is a massive game for the Browns, who need to get back in the win column and earn their first division win of the season.

The Bengals are led by second-year quarterback Joe Burrow, RB Joe Mixon and a great trio of wide receivers, including Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and the rookie sensation Ja'Marr Chase. That offense is averaging 27.5 points per game, seventh-most in the NFL. The Bengals defense has been a huge surprise as well, allowing 20.3 points per game, sixth-fewest in the NFL. Being in the top 7 in both scoring offense and scoring defense means that the Browns will have to play a complete game on both sides of the ball to earn the victory and get to 3-0 against Burrow in his young career.

Let's take look at just how the Browns can accomplish it in this week's Winning Mix.

1. Get out to a fast start and finish the game

Perhaps the single biggest difference between the 2020 Cleveland Browns and this year's team has been the inability to close out games to secure valuable wins. In 2020, the Browns were 10-0 when leading at halftime and an incredibly impressive 9-0 when leading after three quarters. This year, however, the Browns are 3-2 when leading at the half, and the real crusher is the Browns sit at just 4-3 when leading after three quarters. That's right, the Browns have held the lead going into the fourth quarter in seven of their eight games this year. That is a remarkable accomplishment and, by comparison, the 5-3 Bengals have been ahead after three quarters in five games, tied after three quarters in one, and yet all five of their victories have come in those six games.