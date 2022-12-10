The Winning Mix: 3 keys to a victory over the Bengals   

Thanks to 21 points from the Browns defensive and special teams units down in Houston, the Browns enter Week 14 on the first two-game winning streak of the season. Things will be much tougher this Sunday as they take on the surging Bengals (8-4), who have won four straight games since being soundly defeated by the Browns 32-13 on Halloween.

Let's look at the Winning Mix in how the Browns can grab a critical win and the sixth straight over their division rival.

1. Win the Turnover Battle

The Browns are 3-0 in 2022 when winning the turnover battle, including the 32-13 win over the Bengals in Week 8. Under head coach Zac Taylor, the Bengals are just 3-22 when losing the turnover battle, so it's critical that the Browns take care of the ball on offense and take it away on defense. I should also point out that the Browns have not lost this season with a clean sheet on offense.