What the Bengals are saying about the Browns

As the days wind down before the Browns' matchup Sunday with the Bengals, we're checking out what they're saying in Cincinnati about the game.
“Hell yeah. We need to beat them. It’s not a good feeling. It’s a not a good feeling not beating someone, period.” Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase on facing the Browns, who have won the last five games against the Bengals
“They have Myles Garrett, that’s different from everybody else.” QB Joe Burrow on if there's anything the Browns do uniquely that other teams haven't and why the Bengals have struggled against the Browns
They’re well coached. They play good coverages. They got great athletes on the back end. It’s going to be a dogfight for sure." WR Tee Higgins on facing the Browns defense
It’s a big division game. Division games are always like that. They’re always a little more intense. You always focus on them a little bit more just because of the history and how many times you play these guys every year. QB Joe Burrow on facing the Browns
“It’s still a big game. It’s a divisional game. We want to win our conference. So it’s obviously going to be a top game. I think (Deshaun Watson) will play a lot better this game as well. It’s just another week. This week is going to present problems that last week didn’t as far as with the running back (Nick) Chubb.” Bengals S Jessie Bates on facing the Browns
“Against this team, you can’t get behind early because they run the ball so well. They have such good pass-rushers, that’s really where they want to be. You have to score points early, you have to move the ball and keep their offense on the sideline early. Because they run the ball so well.” Burrow on why getting a lead against the Browns is important
“He just presents so many problems to you because he can win at the line of scrimmage, he can win late, he’s fast off the ball. He’s just so disruptive in everything that he does. He’s a great player.” Burrow on Garrett
"They've got two Pro Bowl offensive linemen. I get a chance to play against guys and it's not an accomplishment I've made yet. I'm still looking for a little bit more respect around the league. So always preparing hard and being ready to go." Bengals DT DJ Reader on going against Browns guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller
Turnovers have hurt us. I think it's as simple as that ... Turnovers have gotten us. Bengals HC Zac Taylor on what has led to the Browns' success against the Bengals
It's only been one game, to be honest with you. I can't speak to what their intentions are with that. He's certainly had a lot of success doing different things, but it's only been one game, so it's hard to speak on what they're going to look each and every week. I'm sure it'll evolve as it goes. Taylor on what he expects to see from how the Browns use Watson in his second start this season
It's hard to predict. We don't know what they're practicing. They've extablished themselves as a really good offense in this league for a long time. They still have a great offensive line, a great running back and really talented receivers — things that have been their identity for a long time. I'm sure there's give and take on things they want to continue to evolve with him and things they've hung their hat on and been successful with over multiple teams and coaching staff. Taylor on accounting for any changes the Browns could continue to make in their offense this week with Watson