What the Ravens are saying about the Browns

The Browns will travel to Baltimore to face off against the Ravens on Nov. 12 at M&T Bank Stadium. This will be the final regular season matchup against the Ravens after they faced them in Week 4 in Cleveland.
Let's see what the Ravens said about their Week 10 matchup against the Browns.
[They’re] very aggressive. They’re very attack oriented. They’re kind of the mindset of a puncher, they come out swinging, [and they’re] downhill at every level – tight coverage all the way up to linebackers, downhill versus the run, defensive line up field – that's kind of their way. They understand who they are, [and] they play well, very hard. HC John Harbaugh on the Browns defense
No. 1, Myles Garrett – the leader of that defense, I believe, and those guys just fly around. I believe those guys are headhunters. The secondary, linebackers and, like you said, defensive line, they’re just flying around and trying to attack with aggression. That’s pretty much what stands out to me. QB Lamar Jackson on what stands out about the Browns defense
Yes. Obviously, it’s Deshaun Watson. They gave him all that money for a reason. He’s a great player. But at the end of the day, he’s coming into our stadium, with our team, with our defense [and] with our fans, so that place is going to be rocking. We're going to have it rocking. We're going to do what we need to on defense to get them jumping, and just try to shut them down. LB Patrick Queen on if he believes the Browns offense will play better in Week 10 than in Week 4
[Deshaun Watson's] a good veteran quarterback [who’s] been in the league for a while. I have a lot of respect for him. [He’s] a guy who can let it rip, and he’s able to use his legs as well, so we’ll be very prepared for it. [I] have a lot of confidence in [defensive coordinator] Mike [Macdonald] and the defensive staff to have us ready for the game. So, [I'm] looking forward to it. LB Roquan Smith on what challenges QB Deshaun Watson brings