What the Texans are saying about the Browns

After their two-game home stand, the Browns will travel to Houston to play the Texans on Sunday. The Texans offense averages 328.4 passing yards at home and are 5-2 at NRG Stadium. The Browns are 2-4 and have allowed an average of 122 rushing yards on the road. The last time the Browns played in Houston was Dec. 4, 2022, when they beat the Texans 27-14.