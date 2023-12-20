How the Browns secondary matches up against the Texans passing game

Keenum is a veteran quarterback who has had big years throwing the ball and leading teams. In 2018 he threw for 3,890 yards with the Broncos. In 2017, he threw for 3,547 passing yards and led the Vikings to the NFC championship.

"We prepare for all of their quarterbacks," HC Kevin Stefanski said. "I think you have to do that in this league. So, we'll monitor that like everybody else does. But you have to prepare for all their guys. And the truth is all their guys can beat you. Case comes in last week, starts and wins. That's what he does. He's played a lot of football games in his career, started a lot of football games in his career and has won."

What makes the Texans passing offense lethal is their playmakers. WR Nico Collins has 1,004 receiving yards in only 12 games played this season. They also have WR Noah Brown, who moved to the WR2 once WR Tank Dell was ruled out for the season after breaking his left fibula on Dec. 2.

They also have veteran TE Dalton Schultz, who can be dangerous in the passing game. Last week, he caught four passes for 58 yards. This season, he has caught 44 passes for 513 yards.

Even though the Texans have a good passing offense, the Browns defensive backs have never backed down from a challenge. This season, opponents have lost a league-low -157.0 EPA on pass plays against the Browns defense. This is the third lowest by a defense in a season since 2016.

NFL's Next Gen Stats states three Browns players are in the top five in coverage success. CB Martin Emerson Jr. ranks number one in the league with a 67.7 percent coverage success rate. Both Newsome and CB Denzel Ward have a 66.7 percent success rate, putting them in a tie for second.

The Browns defense has the lowest completion percentage over expected rate, indicating how many more or fewer passes a quarterback completes. This season, the Browns defense has a 6.0 percent CPOE, 1.6 percent lower than the next closest defense.