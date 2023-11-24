What the Broncos are saying about the Browns 

The Browns begin the first leg of their West Coast trip with a stop in Denver to face the Broncos in Week 12.
Either the Browns' three-game winning streak or the Broncos' four-game winning streak will be broken on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. A win for the Browns will tie them for first place in the AFC North with the Ravens.
Let's see what the Broncos said this week about their Week 12 matchup against the Browns.
I know of him. I think [General Manager] George [Paton] worked with him. I’ve never worked with him, but shoot, he’s done a great job. I’ve heard nothing but good things about him. I’ve had guys like [former Vikings Head Coach] Mike Zimmer, who I know very well, he worked with. I think he’s done a good job there in Cleveland. Again, he said some adversity with injuries. It’s a completely different opponent than last week relative to what they do on both sides of the ball and even in the kicking game. This is an important week. HC Sean Payton on his relationship with HC Kevin Stefanski
We have to find a way to beat a really good Browns team at home. They been playing very great ball and beaten a lot of great teams in our league. We have a challenge set out for us. They have a lot of athletes on the offensive side that can cause us trouble on defense. S Justin Simmons on his upcoming matchup against the Browns
Cleveland's defense flies around. Myles Garrett is a tremendous football player. He's playing some of the best football in the NFL. I have a lot of respect for him. He's tough, physical, fast, athletic and can do everything. They got a lot of great players on the defensive side. Denzel Ward is a great player. They have experience at corner. They have linebackers flying around. It's a really good defense. QB Russell Wilson on the Browns defense
He’s right there. He’s playing at a high level. He’s smart, he’s talented and he has every one of those traits that you’re looking for. His get-off is fantastic. He’s battling chips and nudges and all those things. He’s having a great season. They’re playing really good defense. They’re first in the league in a lot of categories. He’s something else. HC Sean Payton on going against DE Myles Garrett