How the Browns can find success on their West Coast road trip

This will be another big test for the team this season as they are trying to clinch a playoff berth. They have come a long way since the start of the season. Before the start of the season, ESPN ranked the Browns as the 18th-best team in the NFL. As they head into Week 12, they are now ranked as the 8th-best team.

This season, the mantra has been to go 1-0 every Sunday. They have won three straight games, and to keep the momentum going on the road, they must not turn over the ball, have missed communication on defense and mentally stay focused.

The sample size this season is small as the Browns have only played four road games. However, on the road, the Browns lacked all three elements of their game.

The Browns offense turnover the ball nine times this season in four road games. Those turnovers have led to 35 points for the opposing teams.

The Browns defense has had a handful of miscues while playing on the road, leading to a big touchdown for opposing teams. They have allowed three plays on the road this season to go for 50-plus yards and a touchdown. Additionally, there were three separate plays that went for over 40 yards, putting teams in the red zone.

If the Browns expect success, they must clean up those issues.