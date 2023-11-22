How the Browns can find success on their West Coast road trip

The Browns are heading out on their much-anticipated West Coast road trip, starting in Denver to play the Broncos and continuing to Los Angeles to face the Rams. HC Kevin Stefanski decided for his team to go to Greenbrier for training camp and his hometown, a two-day Philadelphia trip during pre-season to improve their bond, which should help mightily on this upcoming trip.
Now that the trip is finally here, the Browns will hope their chemistry prevails while out west. Since 2000, the Browns are 1-5 against the Broncos in Denver. This will be the first time the Browns played the Rams in Los Angeles since they moved to SoFi Stadium in 2020.
During this season, the Browns already traveled to the West Coast to face the Seahawks in Week 8 and lost 24-20. The Browns haven't had great success on the West Coast, but this 2023 team has been proving everyone wrong all season.
"We don't live in the past. We are worrying about what's next," RB Kareem Hunt said. "We got a big challenge. We just got to show up and play. I am excited about the challenge because every game is a must-win."
This season, the Browns defeated the once-undefeated 49ers in Week 6 after losing 28-3 to the Ravens in Week 4. The Browns then, in Week 10, defeated the division-leading Ravens in Baltimore after trailing 17-9 at halftime. In both games, the Browns were underdogs and found a way to prevail.
"We weren't really listening to the outside noise and instead tuned in on what we had to do those weeks to execute the game plans," LB Sione Takitaki said. "Another part was holding each other accountable throughout the week. Guys might've been tired, banged up and not locked in in meetings. The biggest key was staying locked in."
This will be another big test for the team this season as they are trying to clinch a playoff berth. They have come a long way since the start of the season. Before the start of the season, ESPN ranked the Browns as the 18th-best team in the NFL. As they head into Week 12, they are now ranked as the 8th-best team.
This season, the mantra has been to go 1-0 every Sunday. They have won three straight games, and to keep the momentum going on the road, they must not turn over the ball, have missed communication on defense and mentally stay focused.
The sample size this season is small as the Browns have only played four road games. However, on the road, the Browns lacked all three elements of their game.
The Browns offense turnover the ball nine times this season in four road games. Those turnovers have led to 35 points for the opposing teams.
The Browns defense has had a handful of miscues while playing on the road, leading to a big touchdown for opposing teams. They have allowed three plays on the road this season to go for 50-plus yards and a touchdown. Additionally, there were three separate plays that went for over 40 yards, putting teams in the red zone.
If the Browns expect success, they must clean up those issues.
"Our first opponent is Denver, and that's who we are going to focus on this week," WR David Bell said. "No matter what coast you play on, the fans will be hostile. As long as you have your brothers behind you, you should be straight. Our detail needs to be more important throughout the week. We will need to use the preparation we used before when we won on the road for these two road games."