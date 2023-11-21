Browns announce QB Deshaun Watson underwent successful shoulder surgery

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson underwent surgery today to repair a displaced fracture to the glenoid in his right shoulder. The surgery was performed by Neal ElAttrache, MD, in Los Angeles and was deemed successful. The rehab process is scheduled to begin on Friday, and a full recovery is expected prior to the start of the 2024 season.

Watson was officially ruled out for the remainder of the season on Nov. 15, after it was deemed that his new shoulder injury would require surgery. Following the Browns win over the Ravens in Week 10, Watson notified the Browns medical staff of a new discomfort in his right shoulder that he felt after a hit in the first half. Watson was diagnosed with a displaced fracture to the glenoid in his right shoulder.