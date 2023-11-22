Joel Bitonio nominated for 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award recognizes those that demonstrate the qualities of on-field sportsmanship 

Nov 22, 2023 at 01:16 PM
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

On Wednesday, the NFL announced the 32 players nominated for the 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. The Browns nominated G Joel Bitonio for this year's award. 

The Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award recognizes those that demonstrate the qualities of on-field sportsmanship — including fair play, respect for the game and opponents and integrity in competition. The award was created in 2014, and it honors the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney Sr. 

All 32 NFL organizations nominated a player, and then a panel of NFL Legends will select eight finalists. Those eight finalists will be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot under the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award category when players vote in December. This year, the panel of former players from the NFL Legends Community includes Warrick Dunn, 2014 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award recipient Larry Fitzgerald, Pro Football Hall of Famer Curtis Martin and Leonard Wheeler. 

The winner will then be announced as part of NFL Honors, which is a primetime special that will air the week of Super Bowl LVIII.

