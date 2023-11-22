Transactions

Browns designate LB Jordan Kunaszyk to return from injured reserve

Browns also signed S Duron Harmon to the practice squad

Nov 22, 2023 at 12:32 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
Transactions 11.22

The Cleveland Browns have designated LB Jordan Kunaszyk for return from injured reserve. In addition, the team has signed S Duron Harmon to the practice squad.

Kunaszyk is in his fifth NFL season out of California. He appeared in 15 games with two starts last season with the Browns and led the team with 11 special teams tackles. Kunaszyk was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury on Aug. 31.

Harmon (6-0, 205) is in his 11th NFL season out of Rutgers. Originally a third-round pick by New England in 2013, he has appeared in 164 games with 79 starts for the Patriots (2013-19), Lions (2020), Falcons (2021), Raiders (2022) and Bears (2023). He has recorded 397 career tackles, 23 interceptions, 43 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He has appeared in four Super Bowls and helped New England win three. Harmon spent time on the Ravens' practice squad at the start of the 2023 season before being signed to Chicago's active roster, making three appearances with one start.

Related Content

news

Browns place S Rodney McLeod on injured reserve

Browns also released RB John Kelly Jr. from the practice squad
news

Browns sign QB Joe Flacco to the practice squad

 Browns released WR Trinity Benson from the practice squad
news

Browns activate G Michael Dunn from injured reserve

Dunn was first designated for return on Nov. 15
news

Browns designate G Michael Dunn to return from injured reserve

Dunn was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 17
news

Browns elevate WR Austin Watkins Jr. to the active roster

Browns also elevate CB A.J. Green III to the active roster
news

Browns sign T Geron Christian and WR James Proche II to the active roster

Browns sign WR Trinity Benson, S Vincent Gray and T Justin Murray to the practice squad 
news

Browns place T Jedrick Wills Jr. on injured reserve

CB Cameron Mitchell also placed on injured reserve
news

Browns elevate WR James Proche II to the active roster

Proche signed to the Browns' practice squad on Oct. 31
news

Browns sign T Leroy Watson to the active roster

Watson spent the 2023 season on the 49ers' practice squad
news

Browns trade WR Donovan Peoples-Jones to Lions, acquire 2025 6th-round pick

news

Browns sign RB Kenyan Drake to the practice squad

Browns also sign T Geron Christian and WR James Proche to practice squad, and release RB Nate McCrary and RB Jordan Wilkins
Advertising