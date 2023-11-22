Browns designate LB Jordan Kunaszyk to return from injured reserve

Kunaszyk is in his fifth NFL season out of California. He appeared in 15 games with two starts last season with the Browns and led the team with 11 special teams tackles. Kunaszyk was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury on Aug. 31.

Harmon (6-0, 205) is in his 11th NFL season out of Rutgers. Originally a third-round pick by New England in 2013, he has appeared in 164 games with 79 starts for the Patriots (2013-19), Lions (2020), Falcons (2021), Raiders (2022) and Bears (2023). He has recorded 397 career tackles, 23 interceptions, 43 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He has appeared in four Super Bowls and helped New England win three. Harmon spent time on the Ravens' practice squad at the start of the 2023 season before being signed to Chicago's active roster, making three appearances with one start.