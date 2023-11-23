QB Joe Flacco taking his role "day-by-day" with the Browns as he adjusts to his new team

Following the season-ending injury to QB Deshaun Watson, the Browns planned to bring in a third quarterback to carry three on their roster between the active roster and practice squad. Not only does Flacco add depth to the quarterback room, but he also brings a level of experience that can help Thompson-Robinson navigate his rookie season.

Flacco has appeared in 183 games with 180 starts in his 16 seasons in the NFL. He's played with the Ravens from 2008-18, the Broncos in 2019 and the Jets from 2020-22. He has completed 3,881 of 6,299 career passes for 61.6 percent, with 232 touchdowns and 147 interceptions. He also has Super Bowl experience, as Flacco led the Ravens to a victory in Super Bowl XLVII and was named Super Bowl MVP. His wealth of knowledge in the league is something not only Thompson-Robinson can benefit from, but also the coaching staff and other players.

"Joe's done a great job. He and I have a lot of mutual people in this business that we know," HC Kevin Stefanski said. "I have not worked with Joe previously, but he has been in a lot of systems. So, somebody that I can talk to about different systems, different coaches, things he's called, things in the past. So, a wealth of knowledge and a great resource for not just the quarterback room but this entire team."

Flacco last played with the Jets during the 2022 season, when he started four games that season. Even in the time that Flacco was away from an NFL team, he found ways to stay in shape as much as possible. Working out is a part of his daily routine at this stage of his career, but he also found ways to continue to throw. While he wasn't throwing to top-speed targets, he would throw a small football in the front yard to his sons.

And Flacco feels like he can still contribute to a team and play. He still has a passion to play the game of football.

"To a certain extent, it's all I know," Flacco said. "I still have a lot of fun doing it. I do feel like I have stuff left in the tank, so I owe it to myself to continue to push forward and try to play the game that I love until I really don't feel like I can do that."

As he adjusts to the Browns, Stefanski said on Monday that Flacco's role from the beginning is to support the team. Stefanski confirmed on Monday that Thompson-Robinson would start at quarterback in Week 12 against the Ravens.

It's the same approach Flacco is taking for the moment.