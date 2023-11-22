How the Browns offense can create big plays against the Broncos defense

During the season, the Broncos defense has intercepted the ball 10 times and recovered nine fumbles – the most in the league. The Broncos defense doesn't have a true anchor but has plenty of guys that make plays for the team.

"I can't overstate how important that turnover margin is when you're talking about winning and losing," Stefanski said.

They have good defensive backs with All-Pro safety Justin Simmons, who has six pass deflections, three interceptions and one forced fumble on the season. At corner, they have Pat Surtain II, who has nine pass deflections, an interception and 32 solo tackles this season.

They also have a talented rookie corner in Ja'Quan McMillian, who has two interceptions in the last three games and has two fumble recoveries this season.

At linebacker, they have Baron Browning, who has three sacks and two forced fumbles in four games for the Broncos. He rejoined the Broncos late in the season after having knee surgery.

The Broncos have talent across the field, and thanks to their ability to force turnovers, they have helped their team win four straight games. However, the Broncos defense has holes that Thompson-Robinson and the Browns offense can exploit.

Coming into Week 12, the Broncos defense is last in opponent passing completion percentage. Opposing quarterbacks have completed 71.2 percent of their passes against the Broncos. They have given up the fourth most receiving touchdowns this season with 18. They are tied for the second-worst pass defense in the league, allowing opponents to convert 36.8 percent of third downs.

Their run defense is also the worst in the league. They have given up the most rushing yards this season with 1,600, and teams are averaging 5.5 yards per carry.

The Browns should find success in the run game or pass game. In their last game against the Steelers, the Browns made timely throws and had good runs that helped them secure a 13-10 win. If they can find a rhythm in the pass or run game, they should be able to find success against the Broncos defense.

This upcoming game can be the best time for Thompson-Robinson to get his first touchdown of the season. The opportunities will be there on Sunday, even if it's a quarterback run or a pass.