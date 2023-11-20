News & Notes: Dorian Thompson-Robinson will start Week 12 against the Broncos

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson to start Week 12 in Denver

Despite the Browns adding Flacco to the practice squad, Stefanski said on Monday that Dorian Thompson-Robinson will start against the Broncos in Week 12.

Thompson-Robinson started the second game of his NFL career in Week 11 and led the Browns to the 13-10 win over the Steelers with a steady final drive that set K Dustin Hopkins up for the game-winning field goal. While he struggled in moments throughout the game to connect with his pass catchers, he completed four consecutive passes on that final drive to move the Browns downfield.

"He operated the offense like he'd been there before," G Wyatt Teller said. "That's what that experience does. And obviously, I wish his first start was a little bit easier on him, but he showed up and played really hard and he prepared the right way. He was a professional."

Stefanski said that Thompson-Robinson played on time in Sunday's game. The week of practice and preparation leading up to Week 11 proved beneficial for Thompson-Robinson to lead their offense. He used the week to study and prepare himself to take the field on the first offensive drive.

Yet, with Flacco in the building, there's an opportunity for Thompson-Robinson to lean on Flacco's 16 years in the NFL. He can Thompson-Robinson with knowledge of the league with his veteran experience.