Transactions

Browns sign QB Joe Flacco to the practice squad

 Browns released WR Trinity Benson from the practice squad

Nov 20, 2023 at 12:17 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
Flacco 11.20

The Cleveland Browns have signed QB Joe Flacco to the practice squad. To make room on the roster, the team released WR Trinity Benson from the practice squad.

Flacco (6-6, 245) is in his 16th NFL season out of Delaware. Originally a first-round pick by Baltimore in 2008, Flacco has appeared in 183 games with 180 starts in stints with the Ravens (2008-18), Broncos (2019) and Jets (2020-22). He has completed 3,881 of 6,299 career passes (61.6 percent) with 232 touchdowns and 147 interceptions. He has compiled a 99-81 (.550) record as a starter. Flacco led the Ravens to a victory in Super Bowl XLVII, while being named the Super Bowl MVP. Most recently, he started four games with the Jets in 2022.

