Browns sign QB Joe Flacco to the practice squad

Flacco (6-6, 245) is in his 16th NFL season out of Delaware. Originally a first-round pick by Baltimore in 2008, Flacco has appeared in 183 games with 180 starts in stints with the Ravens (2008-18), Broncos (2019) and Jets (2020-22). He has completed 3,881 of 6,299 career passes (61.6 percent) with 232 touchdowns and 147 interceptions. He has compiled a 99-81 (.550) record as a starter. Flacco led the Ravens to a victory in Super Bowl XLVII, while being named the Super Bowl MVP. Most recently, he started four games with the Jets in 2022.