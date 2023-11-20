Browns offensive line had one of their best games of the season against the Steelers

An underrated aspect on offense during the Browns 13-10 win over the Steelers on Sunday was the offensive line. All last week, after the news of QB Deshaun Watson's season-ending injury, every group in the locker room spoke about taking their game to a different level to help out QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson. The offensive line in particular felt they had to step up their game since they are most connected with the quarterback on the field.

"Guys are very locked in now," G Joel Bitonio said last week. "Everyone knows they have to pick up their slack a little more now. We understand we have a job to do still. We know who is going to be out there. Our goal is to do our part and do it to the best of our ability."

The offensive line showed they meant business when they arguably had Sunday's best game of the season. The offensive line allowed only one sack, marking the second game this season they didn't allow double-digit sacks. It's also an improvement from the last time the Browns played the Steelers in Week 2 and they allowed six sacks. All six sacks came from different players on the Steelers defensive front. This time, only LB T.J. Watt got a sack and was relatively quiet all game.

Rookie T Dawand Jones went head-to-head with Watt on Sunday and got the best of him. According to Pro Football Focus, Jones went against Watt 19 times and allowed no sacks and allowed no pressures. Jones was only beaten one time off the time.