Cleveland Browns vs. Denver Broncos: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns vs. Denver Broncos on Nov. 26, 2023

Nov 22, 2023 at 04:02 PM
The Cleveland Browns will travel to play the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 at 4:05 p.m. EST.

Matchup

  • The Browns are 7-21 all-time in the regular season against the Broncos.
  • The last time the Browns and Broncos faced one another on Oct. 21, 2021, Cleveland won 17-14.
  • The Browns are 7-3 heading into Week 12, while the Broncos are 5-5.

Storylines to Watch

  • Two of AFC's hottest teams collide: Both teams are riding their longest winning streaks of the season heading into Sunday's matchup. Cleveland has won three straight, including two nail-biting victories in a row against division opponents while the Broncos, who started the season 1-5, have won four in a row to right the ship.
  • 1st road start for DTR: Browns rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson will get his second start in a row and third of the season Sunday, but it will mark his first in hostile territory. For numerous reasons, Denver is one of the toughest places to play in the NFL, and it's definitely looked that way during the team's four-game winning streak.
  • Turnovers tell the story: Thompson-Robinson has been tasked with minimizing turnovers, and that will take on even more importance Sunday, as the Broncos have been one of the league's best at forcing takeaways over the past month. In the five games it's won this season, Denver boasts a +13 turnover margin. The Broncos are minus-7 in their five losses.

Watch on TV

Pregame: 10:30 a.m., Browns Countdown, WEWS News 5

Game: Sunday 4:05 p.m. EST, FOX

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin (sideline reporter)

Listen Live

In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.

Pregame: 12 p.m.., 850 ESPN Cleveland, 98.5 WNCX, 89.1 FM La Mega (Spanish), Browns.com, Browns App

Game: 4:05 p.m. 850 ESPN Cleveland, 92.3 The Fan WKRK, 98.5 WNCX, 89.1 FM La Mega (Spanish) - University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network Affiliate Map

Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK, 89.1 FM La Mega (Spanish)

Announcers: Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sideline reporter)

To access live radio of Browns games in the Browns app, you must be in the Cleveland DMA (100 miles) AND have location services turned on for the Browns mobile app. To make sure location services are on for the iPhone, follow the steps below:

Settings -> Browns -> Location -> While using the app/Always

For Android:

Settings -> Location -> App permissions -> Browns

You can also access device settings by going to "Settings" in the Browns app and clicking "Device Settings."

NFL+

• Watch live out-of-market preseason games across devices and live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today!

• Get NFL+

Social Media

Twitter: @Browns@kelseyrusso@louallendoc

Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns

Instagram: @clevelandbrowns

TikTok@browns

