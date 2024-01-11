What the Texans are saying about the Browns ahead of Wild Card weekend

The Browns and Texans will kick off the 2023 NFL playoffs on Jan. 13 at NRG Stadium. The two teams faced off in Week 16, where the Browns won 36-22. This will be the 15th meeting between the teams, with both teams having won seven games each.
Here's what the Texans had to say about the Browns:
Amari [Cooper] is a great player. Made a ton of great catches, unbelievable catches in that game. And we were in position, we’ve just got to be able to finish and make a play on the ball. HC DeMeco Ryans on WR Amari Cooper
They keep after it. They are fast. They are physical. Starting with their front, their linebackers are probably some of the fastest linebackers in the league. They fly sideline to sideline making plays. Their secondary is sticky in coverage, so with their defense, there’s not a lot of space. And they’re on guys and are going to make you earn it, and that’s what makes them good. When you have a really good rush unit up front, tied in with really tight, sticky coverage, it’s tough to find windows to throw the football in, and that’s what makes them really good. HC DeMeco Ryans on the Browns red zone defense
Yeah, they’re a great team. I’m excited for this matchup again. I think – yeah, they’re the No. 1 defense for a reason. They do a lot of special things. It starts upfront. Of course, Myles Garrett is one of the best players to ever play this game. He proves that week in and week out. Their linebackers do a great job – No. 6 [Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah] is a great linebacker, he’s a great player. On the backend, they do a good job of having sticky coverage, and things like that, so just got to be on our ‘A-game’ and execute at a high level. I’m excited for that matchup. QB C.J. Stroud on playing the Browns after missing Week 16
Yeah, [David] Njoku, he does a good job of catching screen passes or check downs and turning them into explosive plays. When you’re going against him, it’s about tackling. He does a really good job of YAC. He converts short passes and turns them into explosives, so where are you in position? You’ve got to be in position. Multiple guys have to be at the football. He caught a big pass on us there. We were not disciplined in coverage, not where we should be, and he scored a touchdown on us. HC DeMeco Ryans on TE David Njoku