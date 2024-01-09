Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will travel to Houston to face the Texans at NRG Stadium on Saturday Jan. 13, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. EST.
Matchup
- The Browns and Texans met in the regular season when Cleveland traveled to Houston in Week 16. The Browns beat the Texans 36-22 on Dec. 24.
- This is the first time that the Browns and Texans have met in the playoffs.
- The Browns finished the regular season 11-6 and as the fifth seed in the AFC, while the Texans finished the season 10-7 and claimed the AFC South division title.
Storylines to Watch
- The Browns defense against rookie QB C.J. Stroud — When the Browns played the Texans in Week 16 in Houston, the Texans were without rookie QB C.J. Stroud, as he was still in concussion protocol. Now he's back at the helm of the offense, and the Browns pass defense will have to limit Stroud in the passing game. This season, Stroud has completed 319 of 499 passes for 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns. He's also only thrown five interceptions. However, the Browns pass defense is at the top of the league, as they allowed the second-fewest passing yards in the league with 3,149. They also allow the least amount of yards per attempt with 5.9 yards, and are third in the league with 18 interceptions.
- Browns pass game against Houston —The Texans have allowed 4,334 passing yards this season, which is 25th in the league. On average, they give up 7.7 yards per pass attempt. However, the Texans have only allowed 17 passing touchdowns this season, which is first in the league. With QB Joe Flacco leading the Browns offense though, they have excelled in the passing game. In five of his six games, Flacco has thrown for over 300 yards. He has completed 123 of 204 passes this season for 1,616 yards and 13 touchdowns. He's connected with a number of different players in each game, spreading the ball around and forcing opposing defenses to account for multiple potential pass catchers.
- How the Browns handle a playoff game on the road —The Browns finished the road portion of the regular season 3-4, after some early struggles to find success on the road. The last road game the Browns won was their matchup against the Texans in Week 16. While there is some familiarity with the recency of their matchup, facing a team a second time on their home field and winning presents a new challenge.
Watch on TV
Game: Saturday 4:30 p.m. EST, NBC
Announcers: Noah Eagle, Todd Blackedge and Kathryn Tappen (sideline reporter)
Listen Live
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.
Pregame: 12:30 p.m., 850 ESPN Cleveland, 98.5 WNCX, 89.1 FM La Mega (Spanish), Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 4:30 p.m. 850 ESPN Cleveland, 92.3 The Fan WKRK, 98.5 WNCX, 89.1 FM La Mega (Spanish) - University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network Affiliate Map
Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK, 89.1 FM La Mega (Spanish)
Announcers: Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sideline reporter)
To access live radio of Browns games in the Browns app, you must be in the Cleveland DMA (100 miles) AND have location services turned on for the Browns mobile app. To make sure location services are on for the iPhone, follow the steps below:
Settings -> Browns -> Location -> While using the app/Always
For Android:
Settings -> Location -> App permissions -> Browns
You can also access device settings by going to "Settings" in the Browns app and clicking "Device Settings."
NFL+
- Watch live out-of-market preseason games across devices and live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today!
- Get NFL+
Social Media
Twitter: @Browns, @kelseyrusso, @louallendoc
Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns
Instagram: @clevelandbrowns
TikTok: @browns