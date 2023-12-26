What the Jets are saying about the Browns

The Browns will play their final regular season home game of the year under the lights on Thursday night. The Browns can clinch a playoff spot with a win and improve to 11-5 on the season. They will play a Jets team that will try to play spoiler as they are 6-9 and eliminated from the playoffs.
Here's what the Jets had to say about the Browns:
I am pumped to watch him play. It is fun for any guy that you've gotten an opportunity to coach and be around to have success. And he's definitely having it right now. HC Robert Saleh on seeing QB Joe Flacco succeed this season
[Myles Garrett] can do everything. Speed, power, they move him around. Sudden. When you think he’s running the corner, he’ll bull rush, so it’s important to know where he’s at for sure. He’s a problem. QB Trevor Siemian on DE Myles Garrett
They play their front four, a lot of parallels to us. Their front four gets after it, Myles Garrett is as good as anybody in football. Za’Darius (Smith) is having a really nice year. Coach (Jim) Schwartz does as good of a job as anybody, in terms of game planning and mixing up his coverages and having the perfect balance of coverage, coverage, coverage, bring the house, and making you very uncomfortable. Not only as a play caller, but as players because you’re never quite sure. But they’re doing a really nice job. They’re playing fast, they’re opportunistic, and they’ve had some games where they have just absolutely abused people, so it’s going to be a challenge. HC Robert Saleh on the Browns defense
They’re good at all three levels. Upfront obviously with the two edge guys. Their whole front is great, they have players at linebacker, and then their DBs are sticky. So, a great challenge, they do a lot of things really well, so there’s a reason for the success they’ve had this year. QB Trevor Siemian on the challenges the Browns defense presents