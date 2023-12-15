What the Bears are saying about the Browns

The Browns will welcome the Bears into Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday. The Bears defense has held teams to an average of 19.0 points per game and total 284.0 yards over their last nine games. The Bears gave up an average of 34.3 points and 383.3 total yards in their first four games of the season. In their last three games, they have managed to force 11 turnovers, out of which nine were interceptions.