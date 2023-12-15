What They're Saying

What the Bears are saying about the Browns

Chicago's defense has held teams to an average of 19.0 points and an average of 284 total yards over its last nine games

Dec 15, 2023 at 12:06 PM
071223_DocProfile
Doc Louallen

Staff Writer

JK

The Browns will welcome the Bears into Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday. The Bears defense has held teams to an average of 19.0 points per game and total 284.0 yards over their last nine games. The Bears gave up an average of 34.3 points and 383.3 total yards in their first four games of the season. In their last three games, they have managed to force 11 turnovers, out of which nine were interceptions.

Let's see what the Bears said this week about their Week 15 matchup against the Browns.

See what he does well—which is pretty much everything. Just have a plan for him going into the game and execute that plan. He's the best defensive player on the field so you've got to know where he is at all times, every play. QB Justin Fields on stopping DE Myles Garrett

Justin Fields on challenge of facing Browns defense

Related Links

They give us a report each week and the Browns defense were like number one in defensive statistic. I was like this going to be fun. Then when you go out there you have 99 and 95 staring at you at the same time, it's fun. You want to play against the best. Those two you have to account for at all times. OC Luke Getsy what challenges the Browns defense present to the Bears

Luke Getsy press conference

The thing that stands out is his (Joe Flacco) ability to make every throw. He's got a strong arm and is very comfortable in the pocket. It's impressive to see a guy who just got there have so much good command of the offense. Again his arm strength and ability to make every throw is what stands out. LB coach Dave Borgonzi on what stands out about QB Joe Flacco

Dave Borgonzi press conference

Definitely will get some wind in that stadium. Similarities to our stadium. It's tougher to kick in Soldier Stadium in my opinion but it's a stadium that has given a lot of people challenges. In particular their field goal block unit is number one in the league at opponent field goal with 68 percent. It's definitely a tough stadium to kick in and they do an excellent job rushing the field goal. Special teams coordinator Richard Hightower on how difficult it is to kick at Cleveland Browns Stadium

Richard Hightower press conference.

Related Content

news

What the Jaguars are saying about the Browns 

Jacksonville is the only team in the NFL that hasn't lost on the road this season
news

What the Rams are saying about the Browns

Cleveland's all-time record against Los Angeles is 11-13 
news

What the Broncos are saying about the Browns 

Cleveland will travel to Denver for the first time since 2019
news

What the Steelers are saying about the Browns 

Pittsburgh will travel to Cleveland for the second matchup of the season in Week 11
news

What the Ravens are saying about the Browns

Cleveland will travel to Baltimore for another AFC North showdown in Week 10
news

What the Cardinals are saying about the Browns

The last time the Cardinals lost to the Browns was in 2003
news

What the Seahawks are saying about the Browns

The last time the Browns won in Seattle was in 1989
news

What the Colts are saying about the Browns

Cleveland will travel for only the second time this year to Indianapolis
news

What the 49ers are saying about the Browns

Cleveland hosts San Francisco in Week 6 matchup at Cleveland Browns Stadium
news

What the Ravens are saying about the Browns

Cleveland hosts Baltimore in Week 4 matchup at Cleveland Browns Stadium
news

What the Titans are saying about the Browns

Cleveland hosts Tennessee in Week 3 matchup at Cleveland Browns Stadium
Advertising