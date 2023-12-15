Browns and ILTHY® collaboration wraps for the season with third drop of original Cleveland merchandise 

The Cleveland Browns will release its third and final set of additional pieces of their unique apparel collection with ILTHY® this Sunday ahead of the Browns—Bear matchup. The newest drop featuring a brown jacket and a brown crewneck will be available in limited quantities for fans on the market for new pieces to represent their city and team.

The partnership with the Browns and ILTHY®, a Cleveland based art & apparel company, was made possible through the NFL's local merchandise collaboration initiative, which is intended to diversify teams' product assortment with highly localized offerings.

"As we close out the year with the Cleveland Browns, ILTHY® is excited to unveil our final release in the year, just in time for the holiday season," CEO of ILTHY® Kumar Arora said. "This collection embodies the essence of the Browns and the festive spirit, representing the culmination of a year filled with creativity and dedication. At ILTHY®, we take pride in celebrating both our home team's journey and the resilience of the underdog."

The first ILTHY®—Cleveland Browns merchandise drop included two t-shirt styles and a hoodie and was released on Oct. 15. The second ILTHY®—Cleveland Browns merchandise drop included a crewneck and a hooded sweatshirt and was released on Nov. 19.

The new apparel will drop at 9 a.m. this Sunday and can be found at the Browns Pro Shop and will also be live via Fanatics at shop.clevelandbrowns.com. Apparel from the Oct. 15 and Nov. 19 drops will also be restocked in limited quantities.

