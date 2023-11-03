What They're Saying

What the Cardinals are saying about the Browns

The last time the Cardinals lost to the Browns was in 2003

Nov 03, 2023 at 11:02 AM
Doc Louallen

Staff Writer

The Browns will return home to play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Both teams are coming off a loss in Week 8. 

The Browns will look to start a new win streak after their two-game win streak was broken in the 24-20 loss to Seattle. The Cardinals lost to the Ravens 31-24 and are 1-7 this season. 

Let's see what the Cardinals said about their Week 9 matchup against the Browns.

It’s the most important one because it’s the next one. It’ll be cool. It’ll be a little chilly out, but it’s a really good facility. Our guys will enjoy it. HC Jonathan Gannon on returning to Cleveland

It's a tough deal, because we're facing a really good (Browns defensive) front that we gotta take care of, and we're putting a lot of pressure on our shoulders to take care of that. C Hjalte Froholdt facing the Browns defensive line

Obviously, it's a road environment, it'll be wild. There'll be a lot going on. So just gotta operate clean and efficiently and if given the opportunity, go out and make the most of it. QB Clayton Tune on being prepared to make his first start in Cleveland if asked

We are ready for both situations. Both quarterbacks are very good. We have to gameplan for either quarterback. S Budda Baker on the Cardinals defense being ready for the Browns regardless of quarterback

