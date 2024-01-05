What They're Saying

What the Bengals are saying about the Browns

Cleveland will travel to Cincinnati for another AFC North showdown in Week 18

The Browns are ready for their final regular season game on Sunday against the Bengals. Cleveland enters Week 18 already clinching the fifth seed in the AFC playoffs, while Cincinnati has been eliminated from contention.

Let's take a look at what the Bengals are saying about their Week 18 matchup.

Our No. 1 objective is to win this game by any means necessary. However that looks is however it looks. The fans that have continued to support us and cheer for this team, and put their heart and soul into supporting us, get a chance to watch us play hard in a home game and find a way to win. HC Zac Taylor on their goal of beating the Browns to end their season

I think just regardless, you want to win against divisional opponents and stuff like that. And obviously we wish we were in their shoes – they’re going to the playoffs, and we are not. [...] I just want to study really hard, finish the season strong with the win and play well. QB Jake Browning on the Battle of Ohio

We want that, too. Especially against a rival like the Browns. It's a great opportunity to finish on a high note. I know we finished 2019 with a home win against the Browns. We were 2-14 that year, but it was really good for momentum coming into the offseason. DE Sam Hubbard on the Bengals not wanting to go winless in the division this year

I think these are the kind of games, too, where you remember. I’m going to remember that Ted Karras showed up today and was dialed (in) and super intense, just like this game meant everything in the world. I don’t remember all the good and bad plays Ted has, but I’ll remember how we acted when we’re out of it. I think you want to be remembered well in the locker room. Because I think people remember, more so than how you played, if you played well or didn’t play well, they remember what was your level of intensity and were you a pro. QB Jake Browning on how the Bengals will approach their matchup against the Browns

