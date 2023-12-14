How the Browns run game pairs up with the Bears defensive front

Although the Bears present a significant threat to the Browns run game, Cleveland has faced top run-stopping defenses all season. In Week 6, the Browns went against the 49ers, who have allowed the least rushing yards this season with 1,018. In that game, the Browns rushed for 160 yards and scored a touchdown. RB Jerome Ford averaged 4.9 yards per carry and finished with 84 yards rushing. Hunt had 12 attempts for 47 yards and scored a touchdown.

Last week against the Jaguars, who ranked in the top five in rushing yards allowed, RB Jerome Ford averaged 4.3 yards per carry, and RB Kareem Hunt scored a touchdown.

In practice, the Browns have been facing their own top-ranked defense, which only allows rushing first downs 19.3 percent of the time.

"We have to dig in and make sure we are detailed in everything we do," Ford said. "I look at every defense as if they are the number one defense. Stats don't matter because, on any given Sunday, someone can step up and play like they are a top defense."

The Browns run game the past two weeks with QB Joe Flacco under center has looked different. It could continue to look different moving forward.

"Usually in RPO you will get a lighter box because everything is spread out," Hunt said. "Under center, you will have more blockers. It's a difference for sure."

Going under center limits the run packages a team can run, and the angles running backs can go. Despite the different formations, the Browns will look to succeed in the running game, which should open up the play-action.