United Airlines gifted tickets to five local Ohio educators for the Browns matchup against the Bears

United Airlines and the Stay in the Game! Attendance Network recognized five local Ohio educators for their commitment to education during the Browns' Week 15 matchup against the Bears.

One of United Airlines' key areas of focus in the community is youth education, which aligns with the efforts of the Browns Foundation and Stay in the Game! Attendance Network. As a part of that focus, United Airlines gifted tickets for a gameday experience.

The Stay in the Game! Attendance Network accepted nominations during the first week of December for teachers who are making a difference in students' lives and encouraging students to attend school each day. Their top five finalists were invited to the Browns' home game against the Bears on Dec. 17, courtesy of United, and had the opportunity to bring three guests with them.