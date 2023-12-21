Community

United Airlines gifted tickets to five local Ohio educators for the Browns matchup against the Bears

Stay in the Game! Attendance Network chose five finalists for a gameday experience

Dec 21, 2023 at 04:16 PM
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

United Airlines and the Stay in the Game! Attendance Network recognized five local Ohio educators for their commitment to education during the Browns' Week 15 matchup against the Bears.

One of United Airlines' key areas of focus in the community is youth education, which aligns with the efforts of the Browns Foundation and Stay in the Game! Attendance Network. As a part of that focus, United Airlines gifted tickets for a gameday experience.  

The Stay in the Game! Attendance Network accepted nominations during the first week of December for teachers who are making a difference in students' lives and encouraging students to attend school each day. Their top five finalists were invited to the Browns' home game against the Bears on Dec. 17, courtesy of United, and had the opportunity to bring three guests with them.

The Stay in the Game! Attendance Network surprised one of the teachers with the tickets at their gym class takeover event at Grindstone Elementary on Dec. 12. Laura Arcieri was asked to come forward in front of the school at the event, and Grindstone Elementary principal Teri Grimm spoke about Arcieri's commitment to the students. Then, Browns DT Maurice Hurst surprised Arcieri with the news that she was invited to the game on Dec. 17.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns

At Sunday's game against the Bears, Stay in the Game! met with each of the educators to express their thanks for their commitment to their students and making school a place they want to come to each day.

