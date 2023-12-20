Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will travel to play the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023 at 1 p.m. EST.
Matchup
- The Browns are 6-7 all-time against the Texans, and have won the last three matchups against Houston.
- The last time the Browns and Texans met was on Dec. 4, 2022, when the Browns beat the Texans 27-14.
- The Browns are 9-5 heading into Week 16, while the Texans are 8-6.
Storylines to Watch
- Quarterback uncertainty for Houston — The Texans are working through their quarterback situation as rookie QB C.J. Stroud is still in the concussion protocol. He did not play in their Week 15 matchup against the Titans, and QB Case Keenum guided the Texans to an overtime victory. Keenum finished the game completing 23 of 36 passes for 229 yards and one touchdown. Texans HC DeMeco Ryans told reporters on Monday that Stroud remains in the concussion protocol, and Stroud did not practice on Wednesday as the Texans began their preparation for Sunday's game.
- Defend against Houston's pass game — Even with the uncertainty at quarterback, the Texans have a strong passing game. They are second in the league in total passing yards this season with 3,890 yards. They average eight yards per passing attempt, which is third in the league. However, the Browns lead the league with the fewest total passing yards allowed at 2,501. They have a total of 14 interceptions this season and have 41 total sacks this season.
- Browns run game against the Texans run defense — The Texans have a solid run defense that ranks sixth in the league with 1,309 rushing yards allowed this season. They only allow 3.4 yards per carry, which is second in the league. The Browns run game has struggled in recent weeks, as they had and 82 net rushing yards in Week 14 and 29 net rushing yards in Week 15. So, the Browns could look to use their passing game more against the Texans, especially with QB Joe Flacco's success in his last two games at the helm of the offense.
Watch on TV
Pregame: 10:30 a.m., Browns Countdown, WEWS News 5
Game: Sunday 1 p.m. EST, CBS
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis and Evan Washburn (sideline reporter)
Listen Live
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.
Pregame: 9 a.m., 850 ESPN Cleveland, 98.5 WNCX, 89.1 FM La Mega (Spanish), Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 1 p.m. 850 ESPN Cleveland, 92.3 The Fan WKRK, 98.5 WNCX, 89.1 FM La Mega (Spanish) - University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network Affiliate Map
Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK, 89.1 FM La Mega (Spanish)
Announcers: Andrew Siciliano, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sideline reporter)
To access live radio of Browns games in the Browns app, you must be in the Cleveland DMA (100 miles) AND have location services turned on for the Browns mobile app. To make sure location services are on for the iPhone, follow the steps below:
Settings -> Browns -> Location -> While using the app/Always
For Android:
Settings -> Location -> App permissions -> Browns
You can also access device settings by going to "Settings" in the Browns app and clicking "Device Settings."
