Browns look to break even with Ravens after loss in Week 4

They also have a defense that is comparable to the Browns defense. In the first meeting, the Ravens defense forced three turnovers and held the Browns to three points. They are currently ranked first in the NFL for allowing passing touchdowns with only six and second in the league for rushing touchdowns allowed with just three.

Overall, the Ravens are having a great season and are currently ranked third in ESPN's power rankings.

"Lamar (Jackson) is doing a great job spreading the ball around," HC Kevin Stefanski said. "Still, a threat to make off-schedule plays. They challenge you up front with a good offensive line, a good run scheme, and good players throughout that perimeter. Defensively, they pose a great challenge. I think Coach (Mike) Macdonald does a great job. They can pressure you. They can play coverage."

The Browns now have Watson back. During Week 4, Watson was out recovering from a shoulder injury. Since Watson has been out, the Browns have only scored one passing touchdown. However, with Watson in the game, they have scored six touchdowns.

The offense moves down the field better with Watson, and they commit fewer turnovers. The Browns gave up eight interceptions in the four games in which Watson didn't play a complete game.

In the Browns recent game against the Cardinals, the offense had their best performance since Week 3. Watson had a 107.5 passer rating, which is the highest passer rating by a Browns quarterback this season since Week 3. They also scored two receiving touchdowns, which they did once this season, and did not turn the ball over for the first time this season.

Even though the offense is still finding its rhythm, the defense has been consistently great throughout the season. Although they had a few mishaps in some games, including the previous matchup against the Ravens, they remain at the top of the league rankings in several categories.

They have allowed 1,878 total yards this season, which is the best in franchise history through nine weeks. The Browns also give up a league-best 234.8 yards per game. They are first in passing defense – holding opposing quarterbacks to a 55.4 completion percentage – and sixth in rushing defense – holding rushers to 3.7 yards per carry.

"It's a big game because it's the next game," LB Anthony Walker Jr. said. "It just happens to be a division opponent, and we want to win our division, and it starts by winning division games, especially on the road."

Sunday's matchup should be closer than the Week 4 blowout. The Browns and the Ravens are eager to win in a game that will affect the AFC North standings.