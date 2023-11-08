QB Deshaun Watson focused on staying healthy, ready for Ravens matchup

Watson had the offense looking organized and in control. It wasn't all perfect, but it was a step forward for the offense.

"Sunday was a good day," Watson said. "Sacked once, which was on a design red zone play, so it was a coverage sack. Arizona did a good job with that one. But yeah, we just got to stay locked in on the protections and making sure we're going to the right guys and the ball's getting out right on time."

Watson and the offense were locked in on Sunday, as they committed zero turnovers against the Cardinals. It was the first time they played a clean game with no turnovers this season, and the result was a 27-0 shutout win.

When Watson starts at quarterback, the Browns are 4-1 with a plus 69-point differential. When he doesn't start, they are 1-2 with a minus 27-point differential. Watson recorded a start against the Colts but did not finish the game due to injury.

Now, this upcoming Sunday, Watson will face a tough matchup as the Browns play in Baltimore. The Ravens have one of the best defenses in the league with only giving up nine touchdowns this season. Their offense is also led by dual threat QB Lamar Jackson.

Watson is often compared to Jackson because of their similar play styles, but he isn't worried about the competition with him.

"I don't play against Lamar," Watson said. "I play against the Ravens defense. So, I can't focus on what Lamar is doing on the opposite side and trying to do that. I got to focus on attacking the defense because if I get worried about another quarterback, then I'm not going to play well against the defense."

Watson downplayed that this Sunday is a huge game but is ready for any challenges he may face in Baltimore.