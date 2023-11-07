Browns place T Jedrick Wills Jr. on injured reserve

The Browns announced on Tuesday that they have placed T Jedrick Wills Jr. (knee) and CB Cameron Mitchell (hamstring) on injured reserve.

HC Kevin Stefanski said on Monday that Wills sustained an MCL injury in Sunday's game against the Cardinals, but that is not a season-ending injury. Stefanski also said that the plan was for Wills would go on injured reserve.

"Jed's played some really strong games for us," Stefanski said. "I thought he was playing well in that last one yesterday as well. So, disappointed for him, but I know he'll work really hard and we'll get him back out there."

Wills has started all eight games at left tackle and helped the Browns rank third in the league with an average of 144.4 rushing yards per game this season. Wills has started 53 games since joining the Browns as a first-round pick in 2020.