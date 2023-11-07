Transactions

Browns place T Jedrick Wills Jr. on injured reserve

CB Cameron Mitchell also placed on injured reserve

Nov 07, 2023 at 02:55 PM
23_WEB_HEADSHOT_KELSEYRUSSO
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

Wills IR Week 10

The Browns announced on Tuesday that they have placed T Jedrick Wills Jr. (knee) and CB Cameron Mitchell (hamstring) on injured reserve.

HC Kevin Stefanski said on Monday that Wills sustained an MCL injury in Sunday's game against the Cardinals, but that is not a season-ending injury. Stefanski also said that the plan was for Wills would go on injured reserve.

"Jed's played some really strong games for us," Stefanski said. "I thought he was playing well in that last one yesterday as well. So, disappointed for him, but I know he'll work really hard and we'll get him back out there."

Wills has started all eight games at left tackle and helped the Browns rank third in the league with an average of 144.4 rushing yards per game this season. Wills has started 53 games since joining the Browns as a first-round pick in 2020.

Mitchell, a fifth-round pick this year, has appeared in all eight games with one start.

Related Content

news

Browns sign T Geron Christian and WR James Proche II to the active roster

Browns sign WR Trinity Benson, S Vincent Gray and T Justin Murray to the practice squad 
news

Browns elevate WR James Proche II to the active roster

Proche signed to the Browns' practice squad on Oct. 31
news

Browns sign T Leroy Watson to the active roster

Watson spent the 2023 season on the 49ers' practice squad
news

Browns trade WR Donovan Peoples-Jones to Lions, acquire 2025 6th-round pick

news

Browns sign RB Kenyan Drake to the practice squad

Browns also sign T Geron Christian and WR James Proche to practice squad, and release RB Nate McCrary and RB Jordan Wilkins
news

Browns elevate RB Jordan Wilkins to the active roster

Browns also elevate T Ty Nsekhe from the practice squad to the active roster
news

Browns sign QB P.J. Walker to the active roster

Browns also sign RB Nate McCrary and RB Jordan Wilkins to the practice squad
news

Browns sign RB Deon Jackson to the active roster

Browns also elevate LB Charlie Thomas III and QB P.J. Walker
news

Browns place G Michael Dunn on injured reserve

Dunn suffered a calf injury in Sunday's game against the 49ers
news

Browns elevate QB P.J. Walker to the active roster

Cleveland also elevate WR Jaelon Darden to the active roster
news

Browns elevate TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden and QB P.J. Walker to active roster, add TE David Njoku to injury report

Browns face the Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday in Week 4
Advertising